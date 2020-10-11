Dolphins 49ers Inactives for Week 5

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Head Coach Brian Flores talked Friday about different combination the team worked on in practice. Julién Davenport replaced Jackson for 25 snaps last Sunday vs. Seattle and didn't allow any quarterback pressures.

"(Julién Davenport is) definitely in the mix," Flores said. "We practiced a few different combinations throughout the course of the week. I've got to watch today's practice film before I make that determination, but Julién played well last week and he's certainly in the mix."

Defensive end Shaq Lawson was also ruled out on Friday. Lawson played an even 200 snaps in the first four games.

The Dolphins are at full strength at the cornerback position with Byron Jones back in the lineup. After injuring his groin on the first drive in the Buffalo game, Jones missed the previous two games.

Recently elevated defensive end Tyshun Render will make his NFL debut.

49ers

San Francisco gets quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back after a two-game absence (ankle). Since coming over in a deadline trade in 2017, Garoppolo is 24-7 (including playoffs) as the 49ers' starter. The offensive cavalry is back near full force for the home team today. After getting tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel back last week, running back Raheem Mostert will play Sunday after missing the previous two games.

On defense, the 49ers will be without cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Dontae Johnson. K'Wuan Williams was added to injured reserve. Richard Sherman remains on I.R. along with defensive ends Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Ezekiel Ansah and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Threads

For the fifth consecutive game, the Dolphins will be in their white tops. The aqua pants make their return for the first time since the season-opener in New England.

The 49ers will be wearing their red tops and gold pants.

Weather