Dolphins Broncos Week 11 Inactives and Pre Game Notes

Nov 22, 2020 at 02:43 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.

Dolphins Inactives

Broncos Inactives

Dolphins

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive guard Solomon Kindley were questionable for the game today but both players are active.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway is active for the second game in as many weeks. If he plays it will be his Miami Dolphins debut. Tight end Chris Myarick was called up from the practice squad for the second-straight week. He made his NFL debut last week after entering the league an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in 2019.

Running back Matt Breida is back after a two-game absence stemming from a hamstring injury. He joins Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird as the three active backs today for Miami.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will not play today.

Broncos

Quarterback Drew Lock was questionable with a rib injury, but he will make the 13th start of his NFL career today against the Dolphins. Brett Rypien will be his backup with Jeff Driskel inactive.

The Dolphins are in their white tops and aqua bottoms while the hosting Broncos are in their orange jerseys and white pants.

Weather

Today in Denver, the Dolphins will play the coldest game so far on their 2020 schedule. Kickoff in the Mile High City calls for 42 degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies and 9 MPH winds.

