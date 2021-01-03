Dolphins-Bills Week 17 Inactives and Pregame Notes

Roster Quick Hits

Dolphins

The Dolphins are getting a handful of players back for today's regular season finale.

After missing the last two games, DeVante Parker is active. His 677 receiving yards leads Miami and he's the only player on the Dolphins offense today that was on the field for the 2016 win at Buffalo on Christmas Eve. Parker caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson is active and ready for his first game in Buffalo since signing with Miami this offseason. Lawson played the first four years of his career with the Bills.

Rookie guard Solomon Kindley is back after missing the Week 16 game. The last time both Kindley and Flowers were available, the starting offensive line was Austin Jackson-Ereck Flowers-Ted Karras-Solomon Kindley-Robert Hunt.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant is inactive today.