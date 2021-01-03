Dolphins-Bills Week 17 Inactives and Pregame Notes

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Bills Inactives
Roster Quick Hits
Dolphins
The Dolphins are getting a handful of players back for today's regular season finale.
After missing the last two games, DeVante Parker is active. His 677 receiving yards leads Miami and he's the only player on the Dolphins offense today that was on the field for the 2016 win at Buffalo on Christmas Eve. Parker caught four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in that game.
Defensive end Shaq Lawson is active and ready for his first game in Buffalo since signing with Miami this offseason. Lawson played the first four years of his career with the Bills.
Rookie guard Solomon Kindley is back after missing the Week 16 game. The last time both Kindley and Flowers were available, the starting offensive line was Austin Jackson-Ereck Flowers-Ted Karras-Solomon Kindley-Robert Hunt.
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant is inactive today.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill did not travel with the team with an illness and he will miss today's game.
Bills
Buffalo will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley. He caught 82 passes for 967 yards in 15 games this season. Tight end Reggie Gilliam is also out.
Three of Buffalo's most productive defensive players are inactive including cornerback Tre'Davious White, an All-Pro in 2019. Linebacker Jerry Hughes, who has 4.5 sacks this year, and defensive end Mario Addison, who is tied for the team-lead with five, are also inactive.
Guard Jon Feliciano practiced on Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday's practices and is active for today's game.
Wide receiver John Brown is back after missing the last six games.
Threads
The Dolphins are in their road whites with aqua bottoms while the hosting Bills will wear their blue tops and white bottoms.
Weather
The forecast in Buffalo calls for 36 degree temperatures, a cloudy sky, 20 percent chance of rain and 5 MPH winds.