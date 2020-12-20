Dolphins Patriots Week 15 Inactives and Pregame Notes

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Miami will be without tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. Last week, in the absence of the trio, rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. produced a career-high seven catches for 82 yards. Wide receiver Mack Hollins followed suit with a career-high of his own with 66 receiving yards.

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford is back with the Dolphins and active for today's game. He caught 18 passes for 184 yards in seven games earlier this season with Miami.

Offensive guard Ereck Flowers is inactive. Last week, in his absence, the Dolphins went with rookie Solomon Kindley at left guard and veteran Jesse Davis at right guard.

Tight end Chris Myarick was elevated from the practice squad and is active today.

Running back Matt Breida and cornerback Jamal Perry were activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list this week.

Patriots

New England will be without leading rusher Damien Harris (691 yards) and wide receiver Donte Moncrief.