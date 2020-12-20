Dolphins Patriots Week 15 Inactives and Pregame Notes

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Patriots Inactives
Quick Hits
Dolphins
Miami will be without tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. Last week, in the absence of the trio, rookie wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. produced a career-high seven catches for 82 yards. Wide receiver Mack Hollins followed suit with a career-high of his own with 66 receiving yards.
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford is back with the Dolphins and active for today's game. He caught 18 passes for 184 yards in seven games earlier this season with Miami.
Offensive guard Ereck Flowers is inactive. Last week, in his absence, the Dolphins went with rookie Solomon Kindley at left guard and veteran Jesse Davis at right guard.
Tight end Chris Myarick was elevated from the practice squad and is active today.
Running back Matt Breida and cornerback Jamal Perry were activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list this week.
Patriots
New England will be without leading rusher Damien Harris (691 yards) and wide receiver Donte Moncrief.
Jarrett Stidham will serve as the Patriots backup quarterback with Brian Hoyer inactive.
Threads
The Dolphins are in the home throwback aqua tops with white bottoms. The visiting Patriots are wearing their road whites with navy blue bottoms.
Weather
The forecast at Hard Rock Stadium calls for 79 degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, 73 percent humidity, and winds out of the southeast at 13 MPH.