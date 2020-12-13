Dolphins Chiefs Week 14 Inactives and Pregame Notes

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Miami will be without linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy. Roberts left last week's game in the first quarter with a chest injury and did not return. Van Noy finished the game with a career-high three sacks, but is unavailable with a hip injury.

Running back Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Gaskin, Matt Breida and Salvon Ahmed are all unavailable for the game. DeAndre Washington, Patrick Larid and Elijah McGuire are the three running backs active for the Dolphins today.

McGuire was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster; so was tight end Chris Myarick, safety Nate Holley and defensive end Tyshun Render. Myarick, Holley and Render made their NFL debuts earlier this season, and McGuire has 24 career games under his belt as a member of the New York Jets.

Left guard Ereck Flowers is out. Last week, in his place, rookie Solomon Kindley kicked over to the left guard from his usual spot with veteran Jesse Davis filling in at that right guard position.

Chiefs

Linebacker Damien Wilson is out for today's game. In addition to the healthy inactives, he's the only player on the Chiefs active roster who will be unavailable for today's game.

Threads

The Dolphins are in the home throwback aqua tops with white bottoms. The visiting Chiefs are wearing their road whites with red bottoms.

