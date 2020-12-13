Dolphins Chiefs Week 14 Inactives and Pregame Notes

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Chiefs Inactives
- CB BoPete Keyes
- LB Damien Wilson
- OT Martinas Rankin
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- DE Tim Ward
- DT Khalen Saunders
Quick Hits
Dolphins
Miami will be without linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy. Roberts left last week's game in the first quarter with a chest injury and did not return. Van Noy finished the game with a career-high three sacks, but is unavailable with a hip injury.
Running back Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Gaskin, Matt Breida and Salvon Ahmed are all unavailable for the game. DeAndre Washington, Patrick Larid and Elijah McGuire are the three running backs active for the Dolphins today.
McGuire was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster; so was tight end Chris Myarick, safety Nate Holley and defensive end Tyshun Render. Myarick, Holley and Render made their NFL debuts earlier this season, and McGuire has 24 career games under his belt as a member of the New York Jets.
Left guard Ereck Flowers is out. Last week, in his place, rookie Solomon Kindley kicked over to the left guard from his usual spot with veteran Jesse Davis filling in at that right guard position.
Chiefs
Linebacker Damien Wilson is out for today's game. In addition to the healthy inactives, he's the only player on the Chiefs active roster who will be unavailable for today's game.
Threads
The Dolphins are in the home throwback aqua tops with white bottoms. The visiting Chiefs are wearing their road whites with red bottoms.
Weather
The forecast at Hard Rock Stadium calls for 81 degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, 62 percent humidity, and winds out of the southeast at 8 MPH.