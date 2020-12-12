Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Chiefs

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the defending champion Chiefs bring the NFL's top-ranked offense back to the scene of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Dolphins. Tight end Travis Kelce recently became the first tight end in NFL history to record his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season while wide receiver Tyreek Hill is third in the NFL with 1,079 receiving yards. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is tied for the lead in interceptions among safeties with five and Chris Jones is fifth among defensive tackles in sacks (5.5), fourth in quarterback pressures (46) and third in QB hits (21).