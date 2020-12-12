Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Chiefs

Dec 12, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

Miami Dolphins (8-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

When: Sunday December 13, 1:00 EDT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla

Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy, 72 percent humidity, 7 MPH winds

Dolphins Game Release (PDF)
Chiefs Game Release (PDF)

How to Watch

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

*Watching Online: *Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead all-time series 16-14 (includes playoffs)

At Miami: Dolphins lead 11-7

At Kansas City: Chiefs lead 7-5

Last Meeting: 2017 at Kansas City; Dolphins 13, Chiefs 29

Series Trend

The Dolphins and Chiefs haven't played outside of the three-year, conference rotation schedule since 2006. During that span, the two clubs have played five games with the Dolphins claiming victories in three contests. This will be Patrick Mahomes' first game against the Dolphins. Kansas City, led by quarterback Alex Smith, beat Miami in 2017 despite a career-high 107 receiving yards by Jakeem Grant. The Chiefs won in Miami in 2014 with the Dolphins taking three straight in 2006, 2008 and 2011.

Related Links

Chiefs Scouting Report

Kansas City's Record: 11-1

Last Game: Won 22-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the defending champion Chiefs bring the NFL's top-ranked offense back to the scene of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Dolphins. Tight end Travis Kelce recently became the first tight end in NFL history to record his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season while wide receiver Tyreek Hill is third in the NFL with 1,079 receiving yards. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is tied for the lead in interceptions among safeties with five and Chris Jones is fifth among defensive tackles in sacks (5.5), fourth in quarterback pressures (46) and third in QB hits (21).

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: C Daniel Kilgore, DE Taco Charlton, OG Kelechi Osemele, OT Mike Remmers, TE Rick Seals-Jones

Draft (Rounds 1-4): RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1st round, LSU), LB Willie Gay (2nd round, Mississippi State), OT Lucas Niang (3rd round, TCU), S L'Jarius Sneed (4th round, Louisiana Tech)

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins:

Running back Salvon Ahmed and left guard Ereck Flowers will both miss the game Sunday. Linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts will be listed as questionable.

Chiefs:

Linebacker Damien Wilson is out for Sunday's game.

The rest of the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 14 injury report can be found here.

Related Content

