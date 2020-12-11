Top News: Dolphins-Chiefs Matchup in the Player's Words

Players Talk Matchups

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes – 2018 NFL MVP, 2019 Super Bowl MVP

"He's unorthodox," Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said. "He throws the ball different ways and he gets it out however he has to get it out. There's no set way with him. He just gets the job done. He's definitely fun to watch and I'm definitely excited for this Sunday to go up against him and basically have that challenge of slowing him down and slowing all the guys they have down. I'm definitely excited."

"He's very elusive," Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler said. "He's very good at reading the pocket and getting out of the pocket. We've just got to make sure we're on top of things and we do what we can."

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill – Third in the NFL with 1,079 receiving yards, tied for first with 13 touchdowns

"He's got a special gear and they've got a couple guys on that offense who can really run," Jones said. "You've got to understand how he's used on a weekly basis and truly try your best to limit his impact on the game. He's going to get some – there's no question about that – but our job defensively is to limit that as much as we can.

Tight end Travis Kelce – Only TE in NFL history with five 1,000-yard seasons

"The way he runs his routes are like receivers," Dolphins safety Eric Rowe said. "He'll stem leverages, he'll push you outside, cut you inside to go back outside. He does a lot of stuff. Obviously with that, I have to approach it differently."

Game Notes

Rowe has a career-high nine passes defensed this season, tied for third among NFL safeties. He's allowing just 5.2 yards per target in coverage (Per Pro Football Focus), the lowest among safeties with at least 20 pass targets.

Ogbah's eight sacks this season are tied for eighth in the NFL. His five quarterback hits last week are tied for fourth-most by any NFL player in a single game this season. Per PFF metrics, Ogbah's 53 quarterback pressures are fourth-most among edge defenders and his 24 run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage) are 14th-most at the position.

Kicker Jason Sanders' 87.3 career field goal percentage (69-of-79) is the best in team history (minimum 50 attempts). He's 28-for-29 this season (96.6 percent) and hasn't missed an extra point in 27 attempts.

Punter Matt Haack's 21 punts downed inside the 20-yard-line are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. His 40.4 career net punt average is the best in team history.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant's 327 punt return yards lead the NFL. His 88-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Week 8 win over the Rams is the longest in team history and his five career special teams return touchdowns are a team record.

Cornerback Xavien Howard's eight interceptions lead the NFL. He's one of two cornerbacks in team history with multiple seasons with at least seven interceptions (Sam Madison) and he's just two interceptions off the franchise record (10, Dick Westmoreland in 1967).

Mike Gesicki is fourth among tight ends in receiving with 537 yards. His 13.8 yards per reception are third in the NFL at the position (minimum 15 receptions). His nine touchdown receptions over the last 18 games are third-most by a tight end over that span.

Shaq Lawson and DeVante Parker charitable contributions

Friday, Lawson donated $10,000 to help fund The Resource Room, a non-profit organization that provides free afterschool enrichment for K-12 and other programing to the youth in Miami. Lawson's donation will contribute to multiple programs, one of which is their flagship program called Raising Black Leaders.

"I was the same kid getting help," Lawson said. "I told myself if I had I had an opportunity to make it and give back, I want to do the same things because those people put me in a position to be successful."