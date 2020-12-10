Top News: Dolphins Vie for Community Impact Both Domestically and Abroad

Lynn Bowden Hoping to Build On Strong Showing

The rookie wide receiver who was acquired in September for a swap of draft picks with the Las Vegas Raiders had his most productive game as a pro Sunday in the win over Cincinnati. He caught four passes for 41 yards and carried the ball once for 11 yards.

Bowden's versatility was made glaringly obvious in college. Entering the 2019 season on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List (college football's award for the best receiver in the nation), he switched positions to quarterback after the Kentucky Wildcats lost their starter to injury.

All Bowden did was rush for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns, including the SEC single-game rushing record by a quarterback with his 284-yard day against rival Louisville.

Thursday, Flores talked about Bowden's growth over the course of his rookie season.

"He had four or five catches last week, he had a run, made some blocks in the running game, so I think he's really improving and getting better," Flores said. "His progress over the past three or four weeks has been good. Hopefully he continues to be productive and help us."

Seeing the offense from multiple perspectives certainly has its advantages for the rookie.

"You get the best of both worlds," Bowden said. "As a receiver, you see how the quarterback looks at it and as a quarterback, you see how the receiver sees it. I get the best of both worlds of being able to read coverages and seeing the different disguises and stuff like that."

Vote Tua

There's still time to vote for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his Week 13 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thursday Injury Report

Dolphins:

Running back Salvon Ahmed, offensive guard Ereck Flowers, and linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy were estimated to not practice Thursday. The Dolphins held a walkthrough.

Ten Dolphins were estimated as limited participants for Miami on Thursday.

Chiefs:

Linebacker Damien Wilson was estimated to not practice Thursday for the Chiefs.