The Blitz: Bowden Hoping to Build On Sunday Success

They Said It

Dolphins rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. had an unconventional college career. The one constant for Bowden at the University of Kentucky was premier production. Entering what would be his final season in 2019, Bowden was on the Biletnikoff watch list – a preseason projection for which players would vie for the title of best wide receiver in college football.

After injuries to the starting and backup quarterbacks, Bowden was pressed into duty as the team's emergency signal-caller. Bowden went on to rush for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to an 8-5 season and a Belk Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.

Thursday, Bowden discussed the benefit of playing both positions and having the opportunity to see the field from two different lenses.

"You're seeing how the quarterback looks at it and as a quarterback, you're seeing how the receiver is seeing it," Bowden said. "So I have the best of both worlds of being able to read coverages and seeing the different disguises and stuff like that."

Head Coach Brian Flores was happy with Bowden's performance in Sunday's win over the Bengals in which he recorded a career-high 52 yards from scrimmage.

"I think he contributed quite a bit last week," Flores said. "I think he had a run for a good chunk and a few passes. I thought he played well last week. He had four or five catches last week, he had a run, made some blocks in the running game, so I think he's really improving and getting better. His progress over the past three or four weeks has been good. Hopefully he continues to be productive and help us."

Around the Beat

Miami's Week 17 win over the Patriots in Foxboro last season helped the Chiefs move into the second seed in the AFC playoffs ahead of their Super Bowl run. To show his appreciation, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid sent Flores some Kansas City barbeque.

