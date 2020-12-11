The Blitz: Bowden Hoping to Build On Sunday Success

December 11, 2020
Dolphins-Chiefs is just three days out as final preparations are underway today at Dolphins Headquarters. Today on The Blitz, Lynn Bowden Jr. making weekly progress, Byron Jones on Drive Time, the latest injury report and an update on the barbeque Andy Reid sent to Brian Flores last season.
Here's what's happening today in Davie
Thursday Injury Report
Dolphins:
Running back Salvon Ahmed, offensive guard Ereck Flowers, and linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy were estimated to not practice Thursday. The Dolphins held a walkthrough.
Ten Dolphins were estimated as limited participants for Miami on Thursday.
Chiefs:
Linebacker Damien Wilson was estimated to not practice Thursday for the Chiefs.
For the rest of the Dolphins-Chiefs Week 14 injury report, click here.
They Said It
Dolphins rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. had an unconventional college career. The one constant for Bowden at the University of Kentucky was premier production. Entering what would be his final season in 2019, Bowden was on the Biletnikoff watch list – a preseason projection for which players would vie for the title of best wide receiver in college football.
After injuries to the starting and backup quarterbacks, Bowden was pressed into duty as the team's emergency signal-caller. Bowden went on to rush for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to an 8-5 season and a Belk Bowl victory over Virginia Tech.
Thursday, Bowden discussed the benefit of playing both positions and having the opportunity to see the field from two different lenses.
"You're seeing how the quarterback looks at it and as a quarterback, you're seeing how the receiver is seeing it," Bowden said. "So I have the best of both worlds of being able to read coverages and seeing the different disguises and stuff like that."
Head Coach Brian Flores was happy with Bowden's performance in Sunday's win over the Bengals in which he recorded a career-high 52 yards from scrimmage.
"I think he contributed quite a bit last week," Flores said. "I think he had a run for a good chunk and a few passes. I thought he played well last week. He had four or five catches last week, he had a run, made some blocks in the running game, so I think he's really improving and getting better. His progress over the past three or four weeks has been good. Hopefully he continues to be productive and help us."
Around the Beat
Miami's Week 17 win over the Patriots in Foxboro last season helped the Chiefs move into the second seed in the AFC playoffs ahead of their Super Bowl run. To show his appreciation, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid sent Flores some Kansas City barbeque.
Safid Deen of the South Florid Sun Sentinel has more.
"So, I thought I'd just send him a little thought from Kansas City, you know," Reid said in a conference call with Dolphins media this week. "Kansas City is known for its barbecue, so no better present to get from the good Kansas City barbecue here."
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
December 11, 2017 - The Dolphins record a 27-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami holds the Patriots to zero third-down conversions (0-11). It's the first time in the Bill Belichick-era a New England offense was held without a third-down conversion. With the victory, the Dolphins defeat both Super Bowl participants from the previous season after Miami also defeated Atlanta in Week 6. The only other season the Dolphins have done this is 1993, when they beat the defending AFC champion Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26 and the Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.
Stat of the Day
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set career highs in completions (26) and passing yards (296) in the Week 13 win over the Bengals. As a result, Tagovailoa is leading the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. If he wins, it will be the first time Tagovailoa, or any Dolphins rookie, takes home the award this season. Vote now.
Know the Chiefs
According to Pro Football Focus, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has recorded 178 quarterback pressures since 2018, the second-most at the position behind Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.
Content on Tap
Friday marks the return of Dolphins Today as we get you caught up on the latest from Davie on MiamiDolphins.com and the official Dolphins YouTube page.
Plus, we flashback to the 1994 playoff win over the Chiefs with former Dolphins wide receiver O.J. McDuffie on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.