Inactives For Dolphins Bills Week 2

Sep 20, 2020 at 11:49 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.

Dolphins Inactives

Bills Inactives

Quick Hits

Wide receiver DeVante Parker – who was questionable with a hamstring – will be active. So will newcomer Lynn Bowden Jr., who was acquired in a trade from Las Vegas earlier this month. That gives the Dolphins six receivers, three tight ends and all five of the running backs active.

For Buffalo, the top snap-takers at linebacker from 2019 and Week 1 of 2020 are down in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips is also inactive, so the Bills promoted practice squad linebackers Deon Lacey and Andre Smith. Buffalo also promoted cornerback Cam Lewis to the active roster.

Threads

It's a white out for Miami; the Dolphins will be in their white tops and bottoms.

The visiting Buffalo Bills are in their blue tops and white bottoms.

Weather

The forecast in sunny South Florida calls for 90-degree temperatures and a 50 percent chance of rain. The 76 percent humidity gives the field a real-feel temperature of 100 degrees.

