Inactives For Dolphins Bills Week 2

Wide receiver DeVante Parker – who was questionable with a hamstring – will be active. So will newcomer Lynn Bowden Jr., who was acquired in a trade from Las Vegas earlier this month. That gives the Dolphins six receivers, three tight ends and all five of the running backs active.

For Buffalo, the top snap-takers at linebacker from 2019 and Week 1 of 2020 are down in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips is also inactive, so the Bills promoted practice squad linebackers Deon Lacey and Andre Smith. Buffalo also promoted cornerback Cam Lewis to the active roster.

It's a white out for Miami; the Dolphins will be in their white tops and bottoms.

The visiting Buffalo Bills are in their blue tops and white bottoms.

