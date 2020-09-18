Top News: The Ferguson Bowl

A pair of rookies in the defensive backfield combined for 68 snaps in the Dolphins' season opener. Incumbent safety Eric Rowe was impressed by the debuts of Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones.

"They did really good," Rowe said. "Brandon was making some good open-field tackles. Noah had some nice coverage and tackles. There were some rookie mistakes, but everyone had them in the first game, even vets. They proved they can play in the league."

Another Dolphins rookie made his debut Sunday, but it's Game 2 that will truly be special for Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson and his family. His brother Reid plays the same position for rival Buffalo, creating temporary division in the Ferguson household.

"Mom and Dad have the split jerseys so it's going to be great," Ferguson said behind an ear-to-ear smile. "Our parents have been incredibly supportive of both of us. Up until last week, they had not missed a single game since my brother went to LSU. It was something like 100 consecutive games."

Ferguson is already wary of his parent's true rooting interest on Sunday. The rookie joked with the South Florida media Friday when asked if he or brother Reid is the favorite child.

"I got on a Zoom call with one of my financial advisors the other day and my dad was also on the call," Ferguson explained. "As he got on he was putting an LSU shirt on, so I asked him, 'what are you doing?' He said that I might not have been happy with the shirt he was wearing so he had to change."