Top News: The Ferguson Bowl

Sep 18, 2020
Travis Wingfield

Game 2 of the Dolphins' 2020 season is inside of 48 hours. The test, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Friday, safety Eric Rowe discussed the challenges that 6-5, 245-pound quarterback presents.

"With this team it's tough because Josh Allen is a good runner with the ball but he also has a strong arm, and that goes well with the receivers – they have a lot of speed," Rowe said. "You play to contain (Allen). You can't think about getting beat deep or having your back to the quarterback because he can beat you (with his legs), too."

Friday's practice is the final on-field prep work before kickoff outside of a Saturday walkthrough. At the conclusion of today's on-field work, Flores talked about the week of practice, a tough opponent coming to town Sunday, and stopping the run.

"We've talked about it, met about it, walked through it, practiced it," Flores said regarding run defense. "This is a dangerous team from a running standpoint, but they've also got good tight ends and very good wide receivers with a quarterback who can toss it all over the field. They pose a lot of issues."

A pair of rookies in the defensive backfield combined for 68 snaps in the Dolphins' season opener. Incumbent safety Eric Rowe was impressed by the debuts of Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones.

"They did really good," Rowe said. "Brandon was making some good open-field tackles. Noah had some nice coverage and tackles. There were some rookie mistakes, but everyone had them in the first game, even vets. They proved they can play in the league."

Another Dolphins rookie made his debut Sunday, but it's Game 2 that will truly be special for Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson and his family. His brother Reid plays the same position for rival Buffalo, creating temporary division in the Ferguson household.

"Mom and Dad have the split jerseys so it's going to be great," Ferguson said behind an ear-to-ear smile. "Our parents have been incredibly supportive of both of us. Up until last week, they had not missed a single game since my brother went to LSU. It was something like 100 consecutive games."

Ferguson is already wary of his parent's true rooting interest on Sunday. The rookie joked with the South Florida media Friday when asked if he or brother Reid is the favorite child.

"I got on a Zoom call with one of my financial advisors the other day and my dad was also on the call," Ferguson explained. "As he got on he was putting an LSU shirt on, so I asked him, 'what are you doing?' He said that I might not have been happy with the shirt he was wearing so he had to change."

From one former Tiger (LSU) to another (Auburn), Dolphins first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene says he was expecting the game to look faster in his NFL debut.

"The amount of reps I got in practice helped me slow the game down mentally," Igbinoghene said. "It was a little faster than college but it wasn't really moving as fast as I thought it was going to be."

Though he felt comfortable in his first game action, Igbinoghene wasn't pleased with the performance for one simple reason.

"We lost, so no I wasn't pleased," Igbinoghene said. "It was my first game and I was excited but the goal is to come out with a W and that didn't happen, so I wasn't pleased."

Flores referred to the challenge the Bills receivers present throughout the week. Igbinoghene discussed the way he prepares for a team with so many weapons.

"It's about the game plan but I do my extra work outside of it," Igbinoghene said. "I study every single guy. If that's my matchup (with Bills WR Stefon Diggs) I'm still studying every guy.

Friday Injury Report

The game status for players on the Week 2 injury report is now available.

The Dolphins will be without linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion). Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is doubtful and wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) is questionable.

The visiting Bills will be without three linebackers. 

Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), Matt Milano (hamstring) and Del'Shawn Philips (quadriceps) have been ruled out, the will miss Sunday's game.

