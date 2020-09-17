Dolphins Bills Week 2 Preview

Dolphins Run Game vs. Bills Front-Seven

The keys this week are back to the basics. Run the ball, stop the run, and win the matchup with the defensive back talent to match Buffalo's receiving prowess.

The Bills have a strong secondary of their own. Avoiding third-down-and-long situations in which all those playmakers will have freedom to roam and attack the football is critical. That starts with early down success both in the passing game and with the run.

In the first meeting of 2019, Miami rushed for 109 yards and took a lead into the fourth quarter. In the second matchup, the Dolphins ran for just 23 yards as the Bills were able to open up a 17-point lead and maintain it throughout the second half.

Keeping the Buffalo pass rush honest against the run and forcing all 11 on defense to key the ground game is a will help Ryan Fitzpatrick to operate at his highest efficiency. Attacking away from Tre'Davious White was beneficial as well. In the Week 7 game from 2019, White limited Dolphins receivers to one catch on five targets. Against other Buffalo corners, the Dolphins caught nine of 12 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, per PFF.

Bills System

Nobody ran more plays (81) than the Bills in Week 1. As a result, Brian Daboll called the league's most common package (11-personnel) third-most in the league with 53 plays on Sunday.

The personnel deployment number that jumps off the page is the use of 10-personnel (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR) as Buffalo called on that package 22 times in Week 1. The rest of the NFL used 10-personnel 20 times combined in the opening weekend. Buffalo called the package only five times total a year ago.

From there, Allen is able to put defenses in a bind with the decision to drop and play coverage, or send extra rushers and put pressure on the defensive backs to hold up against all the weapons at Allen's disposal.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Bills blitzed Sam Darnold 51.3 percent of the Jets offensive snaps Sunday; that was second-most in Week 1 (Baltimore). The result was a 20.5 percent pressure rate, 16th in the league. PFR also credited the Bills defense with three missed tackles, tied for second-fewest in the NFL (Miami, New England and Chicago).

Final thoughts and Game Notes

The Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills in their 2020 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 20 at 1 p.m. The venue will operate with a capacity of 13,000 fans for the game.

The all-time series favors the Dolphins with a head-to-head mark of 60-47-1. The Bills were victorious in three of the rival's four playoff meetings.

The Dolphins are 6-2 in the past eight home openers and 34-19-1 all time against the Bills at home. However, Buffalo has won three in a row against the Dolphins and five of the last six meetings.

The Bills and Patriots won in Week 1 while the Dolphins and Jets lost. The Jets are hosting the 49ers and the Patriots are in Seattle for Sunday Night Football to take on the Seahawks.

Post-Game Coverage