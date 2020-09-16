Top News: Combating the Zone Read

A fellow newcomer playing off the edge in the Dolphins defense is Shaq Lawson, who will see his former team for the first time Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Lawson, who made 13 tackles for loss last season with the Bills, talked about his responsibility in shoring up the Miami run defense.

"I was hard on myself," Lawson said. "As a leader – as a defensive line, period, it starts up front and all the guys on the d-line, we took full responsibility of that for not stopping the run. We just hold ourselves accountable and we've just got to continue to do better and stop it this week because that's what the NFL is going to try to do. It starts with the run."

Lawson also weighed in on defending the zone read.

"People have different responsibilities on the zone read, so it really depends on the call," Lawson said. "But the zone read, it's been around for a minute. It's a college play. They're bringing it back in the league. Successful mobile quarterbacks do the zone read a lot, so we've just got to defend it in the right way and we've got to get 11 hats to the ball."

The Bills present challenges in the passing game too. Sunday against the Jets, Allen threw for 312 and two touchdowns. The big quarterback comes equipped with a big arm, but also a deep wide receiver corps.

"This is a very good group of receivers, really a good overall offense – receivers, backs, tight ends, o-line, (Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley)," Flores said. "This is probably as good of a group as there is around the league. This will be a great challenge for us as a defense to go along with the quarterback, who has the ability to scramble, who has the ability to fire the ball down the field."

Miami's passing game will look to recapture the form it displayed at the end of 2019 when Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 739 yards and five touchdowns combined in the two games. Sunday in New England, Fitzpatrick passed for 191 yards. He couldn't wait to get back on the practice field Wednesday.

"The best medicine for a performance like that is getting back on the practice field," Fitzpatrick said. "So, today was a great day for us. New opponent, new week, starting fresh and just getting into the preparation. Having a week like I had last week, that can't happen if we're going to win football games."