Solomon Kindley: Forever Afraid of Mango Trees

"From the age of 4-14, I was down in Miami every summer," Kindley said. "My dad's side of the family is from South Florida but I'm from Jacksonville, so I spent my summers in Miami."

Kindley stayed at his aunt's home in the summers. Despite the popularity of mangos with every meal because of the accessibility to the fruit, he wasn't privy with what differentiated a good mango from a bad one.

One morning, Kindley's aunt asked him to go fetch a mango from the tree in the backyard.

"One summer I was down at my auntie's house and she tells me to grab a mango from the backyard," Kindley said. "I'm facing the tree, and remember I'm young so I don't know how the mango is supposed to look. I turn back around to call my auntie to see if I grabbed a good mango, and as soon as I turn back around, the biggest iguana I've ever seen is in my face. I tell you what, I'm never picking a mango again because I almost had a heart attack."

Fortunately for Kindley and the Dolphins, he survived the less-than-ferocious iguana encounter. Years later, he would make his NFL debut against the New England Patriots.

Kindley talked about the blessing that it is to suit up for an NFL debut.