The Blitz: Correcting Mistakes

Boyer talked about the challenges of facing Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and some similarities in his size, athleticism and makeup to Week 1 opponent Cam Newton. Both quarterbacks are dangerous running threats that test the edge of the defensive front. Boyer explained the importance of locking up that edge and turning the quarterback run back inside to the help.

"It can vary from call to call," Boyer said. "It can vary where they are in the defense, what defense we are in, which I think ultimately what you want to do because if you line up in the same thing over and over again, that makes it really easy for the offense. All of that, basically it starts with me. We're going to work hard to get it corrected because like I said, we're going to see it again this week."