The Blitz: Correcting Mistakes

September 16, 2020
Wednesday marks the start of a new week in the NFL as preparations for that week's opponent begin. The coaches and players have digested the previous game's film, detailed the areas of growth, and will begin installing the game plan for the Buffalo Bills, starting with today's practice.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster changes and injury updates
The Dolphins added quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad in place of Jake Rudock. Sinnett spent time with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this past April out of San Diego. As a collegian, Sinnet was first-team All-Pioneer League in 2019.
They said it
Josh Boyer was a cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator in his first year in Miami before earning a promotion to defensive coordinator for the 2020 season. Boyer spoke to the media on Tuesday following Sunday's game in New England.
"We've got to work very hard here this week to get the things corrected where we made mistakes," Boyer said. "The good news is it's all correctable. It's just going to take a little bit of effort, a little bit of work in getting everybody on the same page on some things; but it's all correctable. We're working hard to do that."
Boyer talked about the challenges of facing Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and some similarities in his size, athleticism and makeup to Week 1 opponent Cam Newton. Both quarterbacks are dangerous running threats that test the edge of the defensive front. Boyer explained the importance of locking up that edge and turning the quarterback run back inside to the help.
"It can vary from call to call," Boyer said. "It can vary where they are in the defense, what defense we are in, which I think ultimately what you want to do because if you line up in the same thing over and over again, that makes it really easy for the offense. All of that, basically it starts with me. We're going to work hard to get it corrected because like I said, we're going to see it again this week."
Around the beat
Today on our weekly player feature, we'll chat with Dolphins rookie Solomon Kindley. Kindley, a 343-pound offensive lineman and mover of fellow large humans, earned the nickname Big Fish after working as a lifeguard in his adolescence.
Earlier this week, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic wrote about Miami's 2020 fourth-round draft choice.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 16, 1990 – Team founder Joe Robbie is the first enshrinee on the "Dolphin Honor Roll" at Joe Robbie Stadium. The Dolphins record a 30-7 triumph over the Buffalo Bills, marking Don Shula's 200th career regular season win as the team's head coach.
Know the Opponent
The Bills ran 10-personnel (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR) only five times the entire 2019 season. In Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets, Buffalo called on the four-wide package 22 times. The 31 other clubs in the NFL ran 10-personnel a combined 20 times in Week 1. Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll dialed up his deep receivers room calling on Stefon Diggs for 82 snaps, John Brown for 81, Cole Beasley for 55 and Gabriel Davis for 43 in the divisional victory.
Content On Tap
With the Dolphins back on the practice field, we will hear from Head Coach Brian Flores and some of the players post-practice. We'll recap the events on Top News as well as the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield.
Also, don't miss the Wednesday feature with Dolphins rookie offensive lineman Solomon Kindley. Listed today at 343 pounds, Kindley's first job was as a lifeguard, earning him the nickname 'The Big Fish;' a fitting nickname for a player that dons the aqua and orange.