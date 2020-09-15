The Blitz: Young Pups Show Sunday Bite

Monday, the former Texas Longhorn talked about his preparation and how that allows him to play fast, even in his first NFL game.

"Just my preparation, the type of guy I am," Jones said. "I am a firm believer in relentless effort and that's a pillar in our program. Doing whatever I can to get to the ball. The play's not dead until the whistle's dead, that's my mindset and how I'm wired. Being able to read your keys, see what you need to see and not see too much."

Austin Jackson is the third-youngest player in the NFL behind his teammate cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen. After pitching a pass protection shutout (no hits, hurries or sacks allowed, per Pro Football Focus), Jackson talked about the jump from practice to game day.

"The biggest thing I learned is probably the speed of the game picks up a little bit from practice to the actual game," Jackson said. "I guess just getting acclimated to the speed of the game and learning how to anticipate movement from the defense. That's something I learned throughout the first quarter."

Always seeking improvement, Jackson discussed how he can build on Sunday's showing.

"I expect to show up and compete every day, but there's still a lot of things I need to work on and get better at," Jackson said. "Just keep doing the things I'm doing well but keep working to get better every day."

Around the Beat

Jones wasn't the only young player to produce in his first considerable NFL workload. Myles Gaskin was a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, but only played 125 snaps as a rookie. Sunday, Gaskin registered a career-high in snaps played (39) and his second-best totals in rushing average (4.4) and pass targets (4).

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel wrote about Gaskin's emerging role and production on Monday. Kelly notes Gaskin's work ethic, determination and relentless pursuit of improvement.

Stat of the Day

Rookie safety Brandon Jones made 10 tackles without a failed attempt. Only four other NFL players have had double-digit tackle numbers in their first NFL game since 2016: Xavien Howard, Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin, San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner and Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush.