The Blitz: Young Pups Show Sunday Bite

Sep 15, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

September 15, 2020

The 24-hour rule. It's the golden rule; an evergreen saying in the National Football League. We've reached that point post-Dolphins-Patriots. Before we turn the page to Buffalo, let's look back at the 2020 season opener and identify some of the bright spots from the loss in New England.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Roster changes and injury updates

Brian Flores was asked Monday about the severity of the hamstring injury that took DeVante Parker out of the game in the second half.

"He's getting treatment and rehabbing today and tomorrow," Flores said Monday. "It's too early to tell. We'll have an update on Wednesday."

They said it

Rookie safety Brandon Jones, like a lot of Dolphins making their NFL debut Sunday, played plenty in New England. Jones was out there for 54 percent of Miami's defensive snaps (34 total) and make 10 combined tackles.

Monday, the former Texas Longhorn talked about his preparation and how that allows him to play fast, even in his first NFL game.

"Just my preparation, the type of guy I am," Jones said. "I am a firm believer in relentless effort and that's a pillar in our program. Doing whatever I can to get to the ball. The play's not dead until the whistle's dead, that's my mindset and how I'm wired. Being able to read your keys, see what you need to see and not see too much."

Austin Jackson is the third-youngest player in the NFL behind his teammate cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen. After pitching a pass protection shutout (no hits, hurries or sacks allowed, per Pro Football Focus), Jackson talked about the jump from practice to game day.

"The biggest thing I learned is probably the speed of the game picks up a little bit from practice to the actual game," Jackson said. "I guess just getting acclimated to the speed of the game and learning how to anticipate movement from the defense. That's something I learned throughout the first quarter."

Always seeking improvement, Jackson discussed how he can build on Sunday's showing.

"I expect to show up and compete every day, but there's still a lot of things I need to work on and get better at," Jackson said. "Just keep doing the things I'm doing well but keep working to get better every day."

Around the Beat

Jones wasn't the only young player to produce in his first considerable NFL workload. Myles Gaskin was a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, but only played 125 snaps as a rookie. Sunday, Gaskin registered a career-high in snaps played (39) and his second-best totals in rushing average (4.4) and pass targets (4).

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel wrote about Gaskin's emerging role and production on Monday. Kelly notes Gaskin's work ethic, determination and relentless pursuit of improvement.

Stat of the Day

Rookie safety Brandon Jones made 10 tackles without a failed attempt. Only four other NFL players have had double-digit tackle numbers in their first NFL game since 2016: Xavien Howard, Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin, San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner and Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush.

Dolphins On Social

Related Links

On this Day in Dolphins History

September 15, 2013 – The Dolphins improve to 2-0 with a second consecutive road win to kick off the 2013 season. Miami rallied for a come-from-behind 24-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (drafted 8th overall in 2012) out-dueled the top pick of that year's draft in Andrew Luck throwing for 319 yards and a touchdown.

Know the Opponent

The Buffalo Bills make the trip next Sunday to Miami for the Dolphins home opener. It will be quarterback Josh Allen's fifth game against the Dolphins. His rookie season, Allen rushed for 230 yards in the two games against Miami. Last year, Flores' first in Miami, Allen's rushing production against Miami dropped to 88 yards in the two games. The Dolphins will need to limit the 6-5, 240-pound quarterback in addition to the multiple weapons at Allen's disposal to seize victory.

Content On Tap

Tuesday presents a handful of new Miami Dolphins content. Dolphins Today is back as Joanna wraps up the weekend.

The latest edition of the Fish Tank podcast is available. Seth and Juice welcome former Dolphins beat writer Jason Cole into the tank.

The Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield is back to recap player and coach media availability and final thoughts on Dolphins-Patriots, including The Aftermath, a detailed look inside the numbers from Sunday's game.

As always, we'll have the day's events covered in Top News.

Related Content

The Blitz: Pair of Young Dolphins Defenders Fill Stat Sheet
news

The Blitz: Pair of Young Dolphins Defenders Fill Stat Sheet

Despite loss, third-year linebacker Jerome Baker and second-year defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had standout season openers
The Blitz: Avoiding Complacency 
news

The Blitz: Avoiding Complacency 

With the 110th meeting between the Dolphins and Patriots just two days away, Dolphins DT Davon Godchaux talks preparing for a familiar foe
The Blitz: Young, Hungry and Ready to Work
news

The Blitz: Young, Hungry and Ready to Work

Miami, the second-youngest team in the NFL, has no shortage of leadership and positive examples for the rookies to follow
The Blitz: Veteran Tips and Tricks
news

The Blitz: Veteran Tips and Tricks

Jesse Davis, the longest-tenured Dolphins offensive lineman, talks about the work he and the other vets are doing to get the rookies acclimated
The Blitz: Following Fitzpatrick
news

The Blitz: Following Fitzpatrick

The Dolphins kickoff the season in five days behind captain and starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
The Blitz: Capitalizing on Physical Camp
news

The Blitz: Capitalizing on Physical Camp

Eric Rowe goes in-depth on how seeing practice action improved his run defense at his relatively new safety spot
The Blitz: Ballers
news

The Blitz: Ballers

In skill set and selfless mindset, versatility is a required trait for the Miami Dolphins
The Blitz: Study, Learn, Apply
news

The Blitz: Study, Learn, Apply

For this young Miami team, daily growth is evident
The Blitz: Speed and Competition
news

The Blitz: Speed and Competition

Playing fast and competing for every rep, Brian Flores and Matt Breida talk about the competitive nature of Dolphins practice
The Blitz: Football -- Our Life, Our Passion
news

The Blitz: Football -- Our Life, Our Passion

Under Brian Flores, these Miami Dolphins live and breath football
The Blitz: Veterans Setting The Example
news

The Blitz: Veterans Setting The Example

Fifth-year pro and first-year Dolphins center Ted Karras takes pride in his leadership role on the Miami offensive line

Advertising