Top News: Turning the Page

Fitzpatrick assessed the play of his offensive line post-game Sunday, particularly the demeanor of the two rookies in Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley.

"I didn't really get touched a whole lot back there and just in terms of their mood and mentality and the way they were in the huddle, I thought that was all really good to see," Fitzpatrick said. "Definitely a different vibe out there with no fans, but those guys were into it. And from what I can tell I thought they did a nice job."

Jackson and Kindley combined to allow only one pressure (a hurry on Kindley) according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson, the NFL's third-youngest player (behind cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen) pitched a clean sheet in his first career game (zero quarterback pressures). He spoke about the performance on Monday.

"I expect to show up and compete every day, but there's still a lot of things I need to work on and get better at," Jackson said. "Just keep doing the things I'm doing well but keep working to get better every day."

He continued with some praise for the anchor in the middle in Ted Karras.

"(Karras) is the head honcho of the offensive line," Jackson said. "The big brains, those guys see everything. He's been a great leader for the young guys, me and Solomon. He's put his hand out and helped us every step of the way."

Karras is one of two captains on that front (Jesse Davis the other). Karras addressed the play of his positional companions in the season opener.