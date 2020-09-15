Top News: Dolphins Assistants Reflect on Week 1, Look to Sunday

Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville explained that the starting running back is exclusively dependent on which package the team opens with, and how the offense wants to be able to rotate backs to best feature their strong suits on an individual basis.

"The first guy out there is technically the starter but it depends on what personnel grouping we use and how we want to attack," Studesville said.

The Dolphins offense faced another challenge when last year's leading receiver (and the leader in catches and yards in the game at halftime) left with a hamstring injury. Gailey talked about the impact of losing DeVante Parker in-game.

"We had to change some things. Everybody runs a route differently," Gailey explained. "Grant is a good player but he runs things differently than Parker does and we don't have time on task from last year with Fitzpatrick and Jakeem like we do 'Fitz' and DeVante. It changes some things. It changes some thought processes. So you have to adjust and I need to do a better job of adjusting when that happens. It's the first time I've dealt with it with these guys, so hopefully I'll be better the next time."

The offensive line featured four new starters from a year ago. The result was a solid day in the pass protection department. According to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins line allowed just five total pressures on 38 drop backs. Rookie Austin Jackson pitched a goose egg (no pressures) while fellow rookie Solomon Kindley allowed just one hurry.

Offensive Line Coach Steve Marshall talked about the performances of his young guys up front.

"The thing I like about Austin (Jackson) is his competitive spirit," Marshall said. The guy fought hard. He's a tough guy. Solomon (Kindley) is a big, strong young man. I really like where they are at this point. They know they've got a lot more work and a lot more challenges in front of them."

Gailey talked about the communication of the line and picking up the many stunts (a pass rush scheme where the defensive linemen cross in an attempt to confuse the offensive line) the Patriots run.