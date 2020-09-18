The Blitz: Ereck Flowers Back in His Own Backyard

September 18, 2020
The Dolphins are back on the practice field today installing final preparations for Week 2 and the Buffalo Bills. The game preview can be found here, and John Congemi's three keys here.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Thursday Injury Report
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (calf) was removed Thursday from the Dolphins injury report.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion) was the only player not on the field Thursday for Miami.
Four players were limited participants in practice for Miami: wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Byron Jones (Achilles).
Two Dolphins were listed on the report but participated in full. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) and Preston Williams (knee) were on the field Thursday.
The visiting Buffalo Bills listed nine players on their Thursday injury report.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes (calf) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) were added on Thursday after not being listed on Wednesday.
Two players did not practice for the Bills. Linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Del'Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) were not on the field Thursday making it two missed practices in a row for both players.
Linebacker Tyrell Dodson (neck) and wide receiver John Brown (foot) were upgraded from limited and did not practice designations on Wednesday to full participants on Thursday.
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) were limited again on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler was listed for a hamstring, but was a full participant.
They Said It
Ereck Flowers realized a dream of his when he signed with the Dolphins back in March. As a prep, Flowers attended Miami Norland High School in Miami Gardens, just two miles away from Hard Rock Stadium.
Playing his college ball for the University of Miami means he's familiar with the Dolphins digs, but dressing down in the aqua and orange for the first time in his hometown is a moment Flowers has thought about for a long time.
"I grew up coming to training camps, going to games from Pop Warner – you know how they set it up where Pop Warner (teams) get to go to games, so I've always followed the Dolphins. It's really a dream come true for me," Flowers said.
"I used to watch Jake Long and all of those dudes, from Ricky Williams and all of those dudes. I used to listen to WQAM in the morning. I've always been involved with that. I've always followed it and my family too."
Around the Beat
Another Dolphins newcomer in 2020 – rookie safety Brandon Jones – impressed in his NFL debut. The former Texas Longhorn made 10 tackles while playing 37 snaps in New England.
Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post writes:
"It's a lot different, honestly, than anything I've been a part of," Jones said, describing his afternoon as both "crazy" and "awesome."
His 10 tackles were the most by any Dolphin making his NFL debut since Xavien Howard had 11 vs. Seattle in 2016. Jones also is the fifth NFL player in that period to have double-digit tackles in his first career game.
Dolphins On Social
On This Day in Dolphins History
September 18, 1995 - The Dolphins improve to 3-0 in primetime with a 23-10 win over visiting Pittsburgh at Joe Robbie Stadium. The defense carried the day turning the Steelers over five time, led by a pair of interceptions from J.B. Brown. Pete Stoyanovich connected on three field goals while running backs Bernie Parmalee and Terry Kirby (on a pass reception) found the end zone.
Know the Opponent
According to Pro Football Reference, the Bills blitzed Sam Darnold 51.3 percent of the Jets offensive snaps Sunday; that was second-most in Week 1 (Baltimore). The result was a 20.5 percent pressure rate, 16th in the league. PFR also credited the Bills defense with three missed tackles, tied for second-fewest in the NFL (Miami, New England and Chicago).
Content On Tap
