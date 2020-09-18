The Blitz: Ereck Flowers Back in His Own Backyard

"I grew up coming to training camps, going to games from Pop Warner – you know how they set it up where Pop Warner (teams) get to go to games, so I've always followed the Dolphins. It's really a dream come true for me," Flowers said.

"I used to watch Jake Long and all of those dudes, from Ricky Williams and all of those dudes. I used to listen to WQAM in the morning. I've always been involved with that. I've always followed it and my family too."

Around the Beat

Another Dolphins newcomer in 2020 – rookie safety Brandon Jones – impressed in his NFL debut. The former Texas Longhorn made 10 tackles while playing 37 snaps in New England.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post writes:

"It's a lot different, honestly, than anything I've been a part of," Jones said, describing his afternoon as both "crazy" and "awesome."

His 10 tackles were the most by any Dolphin making his NFL debut since Xavien Howard had 11 vs. Seattle in 2016. Jones also is the fifth NFL player in that period to have double-digit tackles in his first career game.