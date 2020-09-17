Top News: Captains and Communication

Shifting from the secondary to the front seven, Emmanuel Ogbah is a mainstay on the Dolphins defensive line. The 275-pound free agent acquisition from this past offseason logged 55 snaps in the opener – 87 percent of Miami's defensive workload.

Thursday, Ogbah talked about areas of improvement for the Dolphins run defense, including the challenges of the zone read and setting the edge as the force defender.

"It kind of just depends if you're the force player," Ogbah said of defending zone read. "You have to make sure the quarterback either has the ball or doesn't have the ball, so it can slow you down a little bit. We're trained to do it. We just have to do a better job this week."

Ogbah was also asked about his goal as the edge setter in any particular play. Setting the edge refers to the player tasked with forcing the ball carrier back inside. The idea is to prevent the runner from getting to the perimeter and forcing him back to where the defense's help (more bodies) is aligned.

"The most important job (with setting the edge) is you have to get to the tackle or the tight end as fast as possible because you want to set the edge one yard up the field," Ogbah said. "If we can do that, that will help a lot, and we need guys corralling to the ball when we set the edge. If you set the edge without anybody running to the ball then there's a free lane for him to keep running. It takes the whole team to get after it."

On the other side of the football, Ereck Flowers is making his Dolphins home debut. Flowers grew up in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"I grew up going to training camp and the games," Flowers said. "I've always followed the Dolphins. It's really a dream come true."

Just playing for the Dolphins isn't enough for Flowers. He has a desire to help build a winner in his hometown. Asked about how he hopes people perceive the Dolphins line's identity, Flowers believes there's one specific term that leads to winning in the trenches.

"I want our identity to be technical," Flowers said. "Hard-nosed and physical, but technical. The good offensive lines are technical in hand placement, combo blocks, games. That's what really wins."

Thursday Injury Report

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (calf) was removed Thursday from the Dolphins injury report.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion) was the only player not on the field Thursday for Miami.

Four players were limited participants in practice for Miami: wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Byron Jones (Achilles).

Two Dolphins were listed on the report but participated in full. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) and Preston Williams (knee) were on the field Thursday.

The visiting Buffalo Bills listed nine players on their Thursday injury report.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes (calf) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) were added on Thursday after not being listed on Wednesday.

Two players did not practice for the Bills. Linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Del'Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) were not on the field Thursday making it two missed practices in a row for both players.

Linebacker Tyrell Dodson (neck) and wide receiver John Brown (foot) were upgraded from limited and did not practice designations on Wednesday to full participants on Thursday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) were limited again on Thursday.