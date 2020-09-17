Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Bills vs. Dolphins

Coaches are always preaching about wanting to run the ball on offense and having the ability to stop the ground game on defense. Their always talking about it because it's so true! If you give an offense like the Bills the ability to get their running attack going with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, how much easier is it then to spread the passing game to game-breaking speedsters like Stephon Diggs and John Brown. If that happens this Sunday, the Dolphins defense will be guessing for 60 minutes! The challenge this week and every week for the Miami defense is to stop or at least slow down the run. New England rushed for over 200 yards last week, allowing the Patriots to control the way the game was played. It paved the way to play calling that was conservative for their offense, placing extreme value in protecting the football in every possession. Conversely, not controlling the line of scrimmage made the Dolphins offense chase the game for the majority of the afternoon, and that's not where they want to be. Miami must be able to gain consistent yardage on the ground for the passing game to have its desired effectiveness. Plan and simple, the play in the trenches doesn't always get the credit it deserves. It usually has an enormous effect on the outcome of the game, and for the Dolphins to win this week, it needs to pick it up on both sides of the line of scrimmage.