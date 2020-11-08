Dolphins Cardinals Week 9 Inactives and Pre Game Notes

Cardinals

Arizona is also without their top running back. Kenyan Drake injured his ankle last week and was ruled out on Friday for today's game. In Drake's place, Chase Edmunds ran for 58 yards on five carries and caught seven passes for 87 yards in the team's Week 7 win over Seattle.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was ruled out on Friday. Kirkpatrick is one of three Cardinals cornerbacks to play better than 67 percent of the team's snaps this season. The others: Patrick Peterson will play, but Byron Murphy is unavailable after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Other cornerbacks on Arizona's roster are De'Vante Bausby (signed with the Cardinals last week) and Kevin Peterson (26 snaps played this season).

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Zeke Turner (toe) were listed as questionable, but both are active and will play. Tight end Maxx Williams was activated from injured reserve.

The Dolphins are wearing the white tops with aqua pants. The Cardinals are in their home reds with white pants.

