Dolphins Cardinals Week 9 Inactives and Pre Game Notes

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Cardinals Inactive
Quick Hits
Dolphins
Miami will be without their top two snap-takers at running back as Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on injured reserve this week, and Matt Breida (hamstring) is out. Jordan Howard, who has scored three touchdowns this season, is active for Miami. Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed, who will presumably make his NFL debut, round out the Miami running back position for today's game.
Cornerback Jamal Perry is inactive. He was listed as questionable with a foot injury this week and will miss his second-straight game.
Rookie offensive tackle Austin Jackson was activated from injured reserve this week. The team also called up rookie wide receiver Kirk Merritt from the practice squad; he will be active for the first time. Malcolm Perry is active for the second time in his career -- he recorded a reception for 10 yards last week in his NFL debut.
Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cardinals
Arizona is also without their top running back. Kenyan Drake injured his ankle last week and was ruled out on Friday for today's game. In Drake's place, Chase Edmunds ran for 58 yards on five carries and caught seven passes for 87 yards in the team's Week 7 win over Seattle.
Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was ruled out on Friday. Kirkpatrick is one of three Cardinals cornerbacks to play better than 67 percent of the team's snaps this season. The others: Patrick Peterson will play, but Byron Murphy is unavailable after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Other cornerbacks on Arizona's roster are De'Vante Bausby (signed with the Cardinals last week) and Kevin Peterson (26 snaps played this season).
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Zeke Turner (toe) were listed as questionable, but both are active and will play. Tight end Maxx Williams was activated from injured reserve.
Threads
The Dolphins are wearing the white tops with aqua pants. The Cardinals are in their home reds with white pants.
Weather
The forecast at State Farm Stadium calls for 63 degree temperatures, and the game will be contested under partly cloudy skies.