Dolphins Raiders Week 16 Inactives and Pregame Notes

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Reinforcements are arriving for Miami. Tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Jakeem Grant return after missing last week's win over the Patriots.

Last week, the Dolphins showed their flexibility and commitment to the week-to-week game plan approach by utilizing tight ends Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen both on more than 40 snaps. The result: a season-high 250 yards on the ground.

The backfield also gets another player back with the return of Myles Gaskin. We'll see how the Dolphins utilize Gaskin in his return as rookie Salvon Ahmed led Miami with 60 percent of the offensive snaps last week, while Gaskin averages 67.5 percent of the offensive snaps in the games for which he's been available. Ahmed's 122 rushing yards last week were the most by a Dolphins back and Matt Breida's 86 rushing yards against the Patriots were his most as a Dolphin.

Offensive guard Solomon Kindley is out, but Ereck Flowers returns after missing the Week 15 game – his first missed game as a Miami Dolphin.