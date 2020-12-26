Dolphins Raiders Week 16 Inactives and Pregame Notes

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Raiders Inactives
Quick Hits
Dolphins
Reinforcements are arriving for Miami. Tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Jakeem Grant return after missing last week's win over the Patriots.
Last week, the Dolphins showed their flexibility and commitment to the week-to-week game plan approach by utilizing tight ends Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen both on more than 40 snaps. The result: a season-high 250 yards on the ground.
The backfield also gets another player back with the return of Myles Gaskin. We'll see how the Dolphins utilize Gaskin in his return as rookie Salvon Ahmed led Miami with 60 percent of the offensive snaps last week, while Gaskin averages 67.5 percent of the offensive snaps in the games for which he's been available. Ahmed's 122 rushing yards last week were the most by a Dolphins back and Matt Breida's 86 rushing yards against the Patriots were his most as a Dolphin.
Offensive guard Solomon Kindley is out, but Ereck Flowers returns after missing the Week 15 game – his first missed game as a Miami Dolphin.
Defensive end Shaq Lawson did not travel with the team. It will be his second missed game of the season (Week 5 at San Francisco), giving the Dolphins another opportunity to prove their next-man-up mettle in his absence. In that game, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel's snap-count went up to 46 after averaging 13.5 in the first four games of the season. Van Ginkel totaled six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in that game.
Raiders
Quarterback Derek Carr is expected to start for the Raiders. Head Coach Jon Gruden never made an official declaration, but the NFL's ninth-highest rated passer (102.0) was a full participant in each of the last two Raiders' practices and is active tonight.
Las Vegas will be down a number of bodies on defense. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, safety Erik Harris and cornerback Darryl Worley were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list; they join defensive end Clelin Ferrell among Raiders who will not play tonight.
The Raiders do, however, get cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram back after the pair of young defensive backs missed last week's game against the Chargers.
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is active. He was questionable to play and is the Raiders' highest-graded defender per PFF.
Threads
The Dolphins are in their road whites with aqua bottoms while the hosting Raiders will wear their classic black tops and silver bottoms.
Weather
The forecast in Las Vegas calls for 57-degree temperatures, but a cozy 72 degrees inside Allegiant Stadium (indoor facility).