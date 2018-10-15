Dolphins Announce Week 6 PlayFootball Award Winners

Oct 15, 2018 at 04:45 PM

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins announced their PlayFootball Week 6 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins' social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.

The program concludes at the Dolphins-Jaguars game where the Dolphins will honor yearly award winners in all categories with the exception of the team of the year.

Week 6 Winners

High School Coach of the Week: Brian Coe from Santaluces Community High School. The Chiefs have won four straight games after dropping the first two games of the year. The team went 5-25 in the three years before Coe's arrival to the school and they have already surpassed last year's win total of three games.

High School Player of the Week: Jaylan Knighton Jr. from Deerfield Beach High School. The University of Oklahoma commit rushed for a school-record 26 times for 348 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bucks to a 44-8 victory over Taravella.

Youth Player of the Week: Termain Sherman from the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes Super Peewees of the Florida Youth Football League. Sherman averages six solo tackles and four forced fumbles per game. He is a very passionate football player for his age (6) and loves the game of football just as much as he love schools.

Team Mom of the Week: Consuelo Lewis from the Pompano Chiefs from the Florida Youth Football League. Lewis has been a dedicated parent and volunteer for the Pompano Chiefs for many years. She is always at practices and games and makes sure the boys have everything they need. Lewis' presence in the park has been evident since she became a team mom and even overcame her bout with cancer.

Suncoast

Team of the Week: Suncoast Community High School

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

Table inside Article
HS Coach of the WeekHS Player of the WeekYouth Player of the WeekTeam Mom of the WeekTeam of the Week
Week 1Dave Coleman - Piper HSNay'Quan Wright - Carol CityKeymari Robiou - Miami Xtreme 11UBrenda Aldana - Miami Xtreme 13UMarjory Stoneman Douglas
Week 3Nate Hudson - South DadeNik Scalzo - Cardinal GibbonsJamarie Hostzclaw - Weston WarriorsLaurie Richardson - Boca Braves PeeweeSouth Miami
Week 6Brian Coe - SantalucesJaylan Knighton Jr. - Deerfield BeachTermain Sherman - Fort Lauderdale HurricanesConsuelo Lewis - Pompano ChiefsSuncoast Community

Related Content

news

PRESS RELEASE: Hard Rock Stadium Showcases Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation Ahead of Miami Dolphins Home Opener

Hard Rock Stadium unveiled its latest innovation in fan experience showcasing the Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation on Thursday, Sept. 8. Available to fans ahead of the Miami Dolphins home opener vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 11, the reimagined tailgate experience will provide fans with elevated pre and in-game engagement opportunities.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off presented by NIKE for more than 450 South Florida High School Student Athletes

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off in collaboration with NIKE for 475 high school student-athletes from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to provide youth football players with an enriching gameday experience on Saturday, August 27.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Announce Jenkins Memorial Funds

The Miami Dolphins today announced the creation of two funds in memory of Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs, through the Miami Dolphins Foundation: the Jenkins Children's Fund and the Jason Jenkins Humanity Impact Fund.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Hosts the Football UnitesTM Captains Program presented by Pepsi Stronger Together

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Pepsi Stronger Together hosted 50 South Florida high-school students to participate in a two-day immersive experience as part of the Football UNITES™ Captains Program on August 20 and 21.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Grover, Leader In Tech-Gadget Rentals, Partners with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Grover, the global leader for on-demand consumer electronics rentals, officially announces a partnership with the Miami Dolphins. Headquartered in Miami and Berlin, Grover provides access to premium consumer tech products at an affordable price and on a flexible schedule.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Partnership with Bally Sports Florida/ Sun Kicks Off with Launch of Content Series

The Miami Dolphins and Bally Sports Florida/Sun announce a new partnership that brings NFL programming to the regional sports networks this season.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Dolphins Challenge Cancer Announces Open Registration for DCC XIII Following Record-Breaking $8.4M Raised for DCC 12 in Support of Life-Saving Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

The Miami Dolphins announced the open registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII (DCC XIII). This signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, marks the 13th edition of the commitment and support of funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System. Registration for DCC XIII will kick off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Plans for The 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins have announced a series of events as part of the team's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the 1972 Perfect Season Presented by Pepsi.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health Highlights Cultural History of Miami and Fort Lauderdale in Partnership with HistoryMiami Museum and Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with HistoryMiami Museum and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) hosted its fourth series of the Football UNITES™ Cultural Tours presented by Baptist Health.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise to Set Sail in March 2023 Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Their 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises, in conjunction with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, are inviting Dolphins fans to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins team legends from March 12-19, 2023.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Announce Multiyear Partnership Renewal with Expanded Lineup

The Miami Dolphins and CBS4 announced a multiyear renewal of their media partnership as the official home of the Miami Dolphins.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins announce schedule for 2022 Training Camp Presented by Baptist Health

The Miami Dolphins announced today their 2022 training camp schedule presented by Baptist Health with practices held at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens.

Advertising