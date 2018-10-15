Dolphins Announce Week 6 PlayFootball Award Winners

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins announced their PlayFootball Week 6 award winners in a program designed to celebrate youth football in South Florida. For each home game, the Dolphins will identify a high school coach of the week, high school player of the week, youth player of the week and team mom of the week. Award recipients will receive tickets to a Dolphins home game, be presented with a plaque on the field at Hard Rock Stadium and receive acknowledgement of their accomplishment in the game program and through the Dolphins' social media platforms. The Dolphins also will recognize a team of the week who will be on field during the national anthem.