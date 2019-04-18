Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Laremy Tunsil

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on tackle Laremy Tunsil. He is now signed through the 2020 season.
Tunsil has started 44 career games in three seasons (2016-18) with the Dolphins and was a Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team selection in 2016. He has started at least 14 games in each of his three seasons and started 15 contests at left tackle in 2018. He was a first-round selection (13th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft.