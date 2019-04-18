Thursday, Apr 18, 2019 04:20 PM

Dolphins Exercise Fifth-Year Option On Laremy Tunsil

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have exercised the fifth-year option on tackle Laremy Tunsil. He is now signed through the 2020 season.

D5B_9167
MIAMI DOLPHINS

Tunsil has started 44 career games in three seasons (2016-18) with the Dolphins and was a Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie team selection in 2016. He has started at least 14 games in each of his three seasons and started 15 contests at left tackle in 2018. He was a first-round selection (13th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Announce 2019 Schedule
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2019 Schedule

Miami Dolphins Escogen Sebastian Trujillo Para Liderar Asociaciones Multiculturales
news

Miami Dolphins Escogen Sebastian Trujillo Para Liderar Asociaciones Multiculturales

Miami Dolphins Tap Sebastian Trujillo To Lead Multicultural Partnerships
news

Miami Dolphins Tap Sebastian Trujillo To Lead Multicultural Partnerships

Dolphins Host More Than 800 Participants At Fourth Annual Coaches Clinic Presented By Nike
news

Dolphins Host More Than 800 Participants At Fourth Annual Coaches Clinic Presented By Nike

Dolphins Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule
news

Dolphins Announce 2019 Preseason Schedule

Miami will kick off the 2019 preseason at Hard Rock Stadium against the Falcons.
Dolphins Add Seven Players To Roster
news

Dolphins Add Seven Players To Roster

Dolphins Sign WR Ricardo Louis
news

Dolphins Sign WR Ricardo Louis

Dolphins Allocated Brazilian DT Durval Queiroz Neto
news

Dolphins Allocated Brazilian DT Durval Queiroz Neto

DCC IX Celebrates Cancer Survivors & Raises Funds For Cancer Research At Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
news

DCC IX Celebrates Cancer Survivors & Raises Funds For Cancer Research At Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Celebrate Miami Beach Pride
news

Miami Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Celebrate Miami Beach Pride

Dolphins Trade Robert Quinn To Cowboys
news

Dolphins Trade Robert Quinn To Cowboys

Advertising