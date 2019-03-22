Friday, Mar 22, 2019 01:30 PM

Dolphins Re-Sign LB Mike Hull

SOC666_free agency 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have re-signed linebacker Mike Hull.

Hull has played in 43 games with five starts during four seasons (2015-18) with the Dolphins. He has totaled 48 career tackles (33 solo), one interception, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery. In 2016, Hull’s 18 special teams tackles ranked third in the NFL. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 8, 2015.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Mike Hull LB 6-0 235 5/25/91 4 Penn State '15 Canonsburg, Pa. FA, '15

