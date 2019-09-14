Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 01:20 PM

Dolphins Sign G/T Bryan Witzmann

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they signed guard/tackle Bryan Witzmann.

Witzmann has played in 37 NFL games with 20 starts. He played in 10 games with seven starts last year for Chicago. In two seasons with Kansas City (2016-17), he played in 27 games with 13 starts. Witzmann spent this offseason and training camp with Cleveland. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 16, 2014.

AP Photo/Ryan Kang
Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Bryan Witzmann G/T 6-7 320 6/16/90 6 South Dakota St. '14 Houlton, Wis. FA, '19

