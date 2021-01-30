Dolphins Staff Coaches National Team to 27-24 Senior Bowl Victory

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has been on the receiving end of the traditional post-game Gatorade bath before, but never like the one he received on Saturday.

After Flores and his staff led the National team to a 27-24 win in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl, his players hoisted the cooler and doused the victorious coach. Much to Flores' surprise, the contents of that container were neither frigid, nor liquid, but rather a treasure trove of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

"It was very different," Flores said. "I was expecting something cold."

Despite the piñata-like haul, Flores eschewed scooping up any of the chocolatey, peanut-buttery goodness.

"When you're at the Reese's Senior Bowl, by the end of the week you've probably had enough," he joked. "There's bags in your room, there's Reese's Pieces on the door handle, it's everywhere. I felt like I had enough in a long week – a lot of meetings, a lot of walkthroughs, a lot of practice, a lot of meetings with players. I probably gained a few pounds. I'm trying to head in the right direction starting today."

Flores' team got it going in the right direction early in the contest. After coaching the Dolphins defense to the fifth-fewest points allowed in 2020, Flores' National squad pitched a first-half shutout over the American team. The offense put a complementary bow on the win with big days from North Carolina running back Michael Carter and Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

"(Carter) is a great kid. He's a hard-working kid. He's smart, he's tough," Flores said. "He was productive today, and he was really productive throughout the entire week. He played well. This is a guy who had a real nice career for UNC and he's a good back."