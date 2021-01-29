The Blitz: Friday January 29

The final primer for Saturday's Senior Bowl game is in the books as fans got another look at Head Coach Brian Flores and his staff coaching up the National team Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.
Throughout Thursday's practice at Hancock-Whitney Stadium, Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander, Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile and Offensive Line Coach Lemuel Jeanpierre provided fans with an inside look at the coach-to-player communication. Technique, communication and fundamentals were prominent talking points during the two-hour ESPNU broadcast.
After practice, Flores met with ESPN's Quint Kessenich, who told the Dolphins head coach that his staff provided the network with an entertaining day of coverage.
"We've got a great staff," Flores said. "They did a great job this week. They work hard and I'm fortunate to be around a lot of great people."
Throughout the 2020 season, Flores and his staff harped on daily improvement, something he says he saw through three days of Senior Bowl practices.
"We've seen them improve really every day. We talked to them about their goals for the week and improving is something we want to see as coaches and personnel people and we saw that this week for sure," Flores said.
Kessenich asked Flores about the running back group of the National team, specifically North Carolina's Michael Carter, Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson and Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert.
"I think all three of those guys had good weeks," Flores said. "They're all a little bit different but they all have good skillsets. Stevenson is a big back with good vision. Carter's got real good quickness and balance. Herbert is the same. All three of them have good hands and catch the ball out of the backfield."
The passion and energy on the practice field isn't exclusive to the coaches directing the drills. Flores commented on the desire and love of the game from the National team.
"We've got a lot of guys here who love to play football," Flores said. "Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl staff brought in some really talented players. Not only that but guys who enjoy the game, who are passionate about the game and it's not about all the other fluff as I call it, they really just enjoy it. If no one was watching, they'd still be playing."
Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, a former Ohio State Buckeye, was particularly fond of Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer coaching up a fellow Buckeye in linebacker Tuf Borland.
The National team will take on the American team Saturday at 2:30 EST from the home of the South Alabama Jaguars at Hancock-Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The game can be seen on NFL Network.
The football weekend doesn't end on Saturday. In lieu of a game, fans can watch the NFL Pro Bowl Celebration which features Versus matchups, highlights, and head-to-head Madden games between players and celebrities. Coverage beings Sunday at 3 pm EST.
For more information on the Pro Bowl events, click here.
Tight end Mike Gesicki garnered Pro Bowl consideration with a career-year totaling 53 receptions for 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Gesicki shared a highlight reel from 2020, his third year as a pro.