The Blitz: Friday January 29

Throughout the 2020 season, Flores and his staff harped on daily improvement, something he says he saw through three days of Senior Bowl practices.

"We've seen them improve really every day. We talked to them about their goals for the week and improving is something we want to see as coaches and personnel people and we saw that this week for sure," Flores said.

Kessenich asked Flores about the running back group of the National team, specifically North Carolina's Michael Carter, Oklahoma's Rhamondre Stevenson and Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert.

"I think all three of those guys had good weeks," Flores said. "They're all a little bit different but they all have good skillsets. Stevenson is a big back with good vision. Carter's got real good quickness and balance. Herbert is the same. All three of them have good hands and catch the ball out of the backfield."

The passion and energy on the practice field isn't exclusive to the coaches directing the drills. Flores commented on the desire and love of the game from the National team.

"We've got a lot of guys here who love to play football," Flores said. "Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl staff brought in some really talented players. Not only that but guys who enjoy the game, who are passionate about the game and it's not about all the other fluff as I call it, they really just enjoy it. If no one was watching, they'd still be playing."