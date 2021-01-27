The Blitz: Wednesday January 27

What does that practice look like? It starts with planning and preparation. Flores detailed what this week is all about in terms of the Dolphins coaches' duty to the prospects.

"We give them all information – let's call it a schematic, X's and O's standpoint," Flores said. "We spend a lot of time on the fundamentals. Each position has it's set of fundamentals – footwork, hand placement, ball security, running, accuracy, every position is a little bit different. The idea is to take those fundamental drills from the individual period and then apply them in the one-on-one period and then apply them in a group setting, and then finally apply them in a team setting. That's kind of the process."

"We're looking for them to apply the things that they've learned from an individual, to a one-on-one, to a group period to a team period; and then, 'ok, I worked that drill here, and this is where it applies.' Here it applies in a one-on-one setting, here it applies in a group setting, maybe four 4-on-4 or 7-on-7 or 9-on-7, and then you go into the team period," he continued. "That's really the process. And we're looking for guys to apply the things we teach them over and over and over again, and improve and get better."