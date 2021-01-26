The Blitz: Tuesday January 26

Three days worth of practices for 135 of the top college prospects kick off today at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It's safe to say the Dolphins staff is excited to get to work.
On today's episode of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, the Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, joined Travis to talk about the week of practices, the added value of coaching the game, small school prospects and a whole lot more!
The television schedule for the practices and gameday on Satuday is as follows:
Tuesday
8:00 p.m. ET - Day 1 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)
Wednesday
12:30 p.m. ET - National team practice (ESPNU)
3:00 p.m. ET - American team practice (ESPNU)
8:00 p.m. ET - Day 2 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)
Thursday
12:30 p.m. ET - National team practice (ESPNU)
3:00 p.m. ET - American team practice (ESPNU)
8:00 p.m. ET - Day 3 recap with highlights, insights (NFL Network)
Saturday
2:30 p.m. ET - Reese's Senior Bowl game (NFL Network)
In 2009, Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor was named to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, a tribute to players who made lasting contributions on the game of football.
Taylor recently appeared on The Audible with Kim Bokamper and John Congemi. Among several topics, they discussed Zach Thomas' Hall of Fame candidacy.
Jason Taylor entered the NFL in Thomas' second season as a pro in 1997, the same year the NFL's all-time winningest coach, Don Shula, was selected for his gold jacket and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Taylor won the Defensive MVP for the 1997 Senior Bowl despite being kicked out of the game and welcomed back in the second half. He told the story of that day on The Fish Tank podcast with O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levitt, plus why J.T. was so antsy to mix it up with his fellow All-Stars that day
From the old school back to the new, what better way to end today's Blitz than with a Christian Wilkins blooper reel?
The Dolphins made another addition to the coaching staff Monday. Jordan Salkin will be joining Head Coach Brian Flores' staff as a quality control coach. Salkin's most recent stop was at University of New Mexico, where he coached the Lobos quarterbacks. Previously, he was on the offensive staff at the University of Texas.