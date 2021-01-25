The Blitz: Monday January 25

The Dolphins made another change to the coaching staff over the weekend.
Charlie Frye has been named quarterbacks coach while the Dolphins parted ways with the man who held that position in 2020, Robby Brown.
Frye played in the NFL for five seasons with the Browns, Seahawks and Raiders accumulating 23 starts at quarterback. His most recent stop was at Central Michigan as offensive coordinator where he helped guide the Chippewas to 218.2 rushing yards per game in 2020 and 6,070 total yards in 2019, the most in the Mid-American Conference.
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, a high school coach in California and former NFL scout, spoke highly of Frye's ability to teach and craft plays that suit a young quarterback's skill set.
Frye is one of three coaching changes to the staff over the last week. Lemuel Jeanpierre was promoted to offensive line coach last Tuesday and former New Mexico State Quarterbacks Coach Jordan Salkin will join the staff as an offensive assistant.
Senior Bowl Week
The Senior Bowl game will be played this Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. Players have already arrived with practices being held Tuesday-Thursday. NFL Network will televise the practices starting tomorrow.
The Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, joined the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield in an episode that drops Tuesday morning. Jim and Travis discussed the evolution of the Senior Bowl, the benefits of coaching the game (Flores and his staff will coach the National team), and Nagy's relationship with Flores that dates back to their time together in New England.
The popularity of the game among some of the draft's most recognizable names continues to increase each year under Nagy. Dane Brugler of The Athletic published his first Top 100 Big Board of the 2021 draft season last week. Of his top 100, 38 are in Mobile for the week of practices, meetings and evaluation.
The Dolphins will get an up-close look at the entire roster in Mobile.
The Dolphins current roster features a handful of Senior Bowl alumni. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy played on the South Team in 2014 after a very productive college career with 25 sacks at BYU. Safety Eric Rowe played in the 2015 Senior Bowl after a four-year career at Utah where he made 261 total tackles and recorded three interceptions.
Running back DeAndre Washington, who was acquired on trade deadline day in 2020, played in the 2016 Senior Bowl.
Linebacker Vince Biegel and offensive tackle Julién Davenport were teammates on the North squad in 2017. Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, who share a special bond today, were on the North Team in 2018. Smythe caught a 27-yard touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in that contest.
Guard/center Michael Deiter and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter are the only current Dolphins to play in the 2019 Senior Bowl while the 2020 game featured defensive end Jason Strowbridge, defensive tackle Benito Jones and long snapper Blake Ferguson.
RIP Larry King
The broadcasting world lost a legend with the passing of Larry King on Saturday January 23. King worked for 63 years across multiple platforms including a stint as a radio analyst for Dolphins games in their first winning season in 1970. He also covered the team in 1971 as Don Shula led Miami to their first Super Bowl appearance. King was 87 years old.