The Blitz: Monday January 25

The Senior Bowl game will be played this Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. Players have already arrived with practices being held Tuesday-Thursday. NFL Network will televise the practices starting tomorrow.

The Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, Jim Nagy, joined the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield in an episode that drops Tuesday morning. Jim and Travis discussed the evolution of the Senior Bowl, the benefits of coaching the game (Flores and his staff will coach the National team), and Nagy's relationship with Flores that dates back to their time together in New England.

The popularity of the game among some of the draft's most recognizable names continues to increase each year under Nagy. Dane Brugler of The Athletic published his first Top 100 Big Board of the 2021 draft season last week. Of his top 100, 38 are in Mobile for the week of practices, meetings and evaluation.

The Dolphins will get an up-close look at the entire roster in Mobile.

The Dolphins current roster features a handful of Senior Bowl alumni. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy played on the South Team in 2014 after a very productive college career with 25 sacks at BYU. Safety Eric Rowe played in the 2015 Senior Bowl after a four-year career at Utah where he made 261 total tackles and recorded three interceptions.

Running back DeAndre Washington, who was acquired on trade deadline day in 2020, played in the 2016 Senior Bowl.

Linebacker Vince Biegel and offensive tackle Julién Davenport were teammates on the North squad in 2017. Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, who share a special bond today, were on the North Team in 2018. Smythe caught a 27-yard touchdown from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in that contest.