Miami Dolphins Name Lemuel Jeanpierre Offensive Line Coach

The Miami Dolphins announced today that Lemuel Jeanpierre has been promoted to offensive line coach of the Miami Dolphins. Jeanpierre served as the assistant offensive line coach. The Dolphins have parted ways with Offensive Line Coach Steve Marshall.
Jeanpierre (pronounced leh-mew-ELL zhon-pee-AIR) just finished his first season with the Dolphins as assistant offensive line coach. He joined Miami following two seasons (2018-19) as an assistant offensive line coach for Oakland. Jeanpierre began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for Seattle in 2017. He played six NFL seasons with Seattle (2010-15), helping the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII. He also spent time as a player with Kansas City (2010) and Detroit (2016).
Marshall joined the Dolphins for the 2020 season, his 11th as an NFL coach. He came to Miami after serving as the offensive line coach for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. Marshall had NFL experience coaching for the N.Y. Jets (2015-17), Green Bay (2014), Cleveland (2007-08) and Houston (2002-05). He's made 12 stops at college programs, with his most recent NCAA stint coming at New Mexico State in 2013.
Veterans and rookies alike attributed Jeanpierre's knowledge of the game, communication and teaching skillset as strong points during his first year in Miami.
"He's played the game," Jesse Davis said. "I played with him in Seattle actually, so I knew him from a short stint (there) as well; but he offers a great way to look at the game, too, on how a player looks at it instead of a coach. 'Lem' has done a good job with everybody as well with their techniques to the competition that we're playing that week."
The Dolphins started three rookie offensive linemen in a game for the first time in franchise history. Tackles Austin Jackson and Rob Hunt, and guard Solomon Kindley started six games together and combined to play 2,314 snaps in 2020. Kindley, back in October, spoke about the competitive atmosphere Jeanpierre helped cultivate in the Dolphins offensive line room.
"Me, Rob and 'Coach Lem', we're going to see who's going to get the most knockdowns, who was going to get the most pancakes," Kindley said. "That's like a good goal between your partner next to you because if I'm trying to do my best and he's trying to do his best; that means everybody's best is going to keep going up. So I love that. I love that competition with him."