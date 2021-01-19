Miami Dolphins Name Lemuel Jeanpierre Offensive Line Coach

The Dolphins started three rookie offensive linemen in a game for the first time in franchise history. Tackles Austin Jackson and Rob Hunt, and guard Solomon Kindley started six games together and combined to play 2,314 snaps in 2020. Kindley, back in October, spoke about the competitive atmosphere Jeanpierre helped cultivate in the Dolphins offensive line room.

"Me, Rob and 'Coach Lem', we're going to see who's going to get the most knockdowns, who was going to get the most pancakes," Kindley said. "That's like a good goal between your partner next to you because if I'm trying to do my best and he's trying to do his best; that means everybody's best is going to keep going up. So I love that. I love that competition with him."