The Blitz: Thursday January 28

The second day of Senior Bowl practices offered fans a unique look the National team as they received instruction from the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. ESPNU aired the entirety of the both Wednesday practices – as they will again today – with a handful of coaches mic'd up.
Head Coach Brian Flores answered questions at the beginning of the broadcast. He detailed what he's looking for in players that want to be Miami Dolphins.
"We're looking for guys who are tough, who are smart, who are competitive, who love to play and who are team-first," Flores said. "Those are kind of the criteria we're looking for in a Miami Dolphin … I would say in these first couple days there's quite a few guys who fit that criteria."
As the team takes a look at top talent for the 2021 draft down in Mobile this week, let's look at some of the comments from former coaches and teammates about a few of the Dolphins' 2020 rookie class prior to draft night.
Noah Igbinoghene: "That kid's attitude is phenomenal," McGriff said. "You have to run him out of the building."
Jason Strowbridge: "What stands out the most [about Strowbridge], since I've met him is his work ethic is unbelievable," Cross said. "Very coachable young man. Super quick. Really wants to learn and get better every single day."
Tua Tagovailoa: "It doesn't matter if it's the training room, the locker room, the practice field, the equipment room, the coach's office – that guy is a true leader," Sarkisian said. "Everybody knows the work ethic, the desire and the competitiveness [Tagovailoa] has."
Fans were given a look into the energy of the team's coaching staff with some mic'd up segments, including one featuring Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander.
Staying on the theme of Miami's 2020 rookie class, third-round pick Brandon Jones shared his thoughts on seeing his coaching staff on the field in Mobile.