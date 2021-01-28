The Blitz: Thursday January 28

Head Coach Brian Flores answered questions at the beginning of the broadcast. He detailed what he's looking for in players that want to be Miami Dolphins.

"We're looking for guys who are tough, who are smart, who are competitive, who love to play and who are team-first," Flores said. "Those are kind of the criteria we're looking for in a Miami Dolphin … I would say in these first couple days there's quite a few guys who fit that criteria."

As the team takes a look at top talent for the 2021 draft down in Mobile this week, let's look at some of the comments from former coaches and teammates about a few of the Dolphins' 2020 rookie class prior to draft night.