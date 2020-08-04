Tuesday, Aug 04, 2020 04:25 PM

Dolphins Waive Sunahara, Tankersley

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley off the reserve/COVID-19* list and waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and Tankersley

Sunahara was signed as an undrafted college free agent by the Dolphins on Aug. 1, 2020. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a semifinalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation's top long snapper. Sunahara played in 25 career games at West Virginia and handled long snapping duties for punts, field goals in extra points in all 24 games as a junior and senior.

Tankersley has played in 17 career games with 11 starts – all for Miami. He has 35 career tackles (26 solo) and seven passes defensed. Tankersley originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (97th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at Clemson, where he earned first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2016.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

