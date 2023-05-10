Enhance Health Signs Partnership Deal with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

May 10, 2023 at 10:40 AM

SUNRISE, Fla. — Enhance Health, a technology-enabled, digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, recently finalized an agreement as an official partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The multi-year partnership provides wide-spread visibility for the rapidly growing insurance organization between two offices in the Fort Lauderdale area.

"Enhance Health is committed to helping as many people as possible in South Florida access quality healthcare through great health insurance, often at little or no cost. The partnership with the Miami Dolphins will help us spread the word and ultimately get more people covered, given the team's widespread popularity and dedicated fan base," said Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health.

The partnership gives Enhance Health prominent branding visibility on the 300- level of Hard Rock Stadium which is home to the Miami Dolphins, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open and host to college football, international concerts and more. Enhance Health will also host activations on the stadium's 300 level and the South Plaza, where licensed insurance representatives can enroll people in health insurance. Additional brand visibility for Enhance Health includes social media, game day in-stadium branding, inclusion in traditional and game day broadcast, and sponsorship of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event.

"We are excited to partner with Enhance Health to support our engagement with Dolphins fans and visitors of Hard Rock Stadium," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins & Hard Rock Stadium. "With a shared connection to South Florida and its community, this collaboration will contribute towards providing guests with a world-class experience at Miami Dolphins home games and events hosted at our venue."

Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency ending next month, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also plans to expand into additional insurance business lines and strategic partnerships.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Sign 21 Undrafted College Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed 21 undrafted college free agents.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2023 Schedule presented by Enhance Health

The Miami Dolphins announce their 2023 season schedule presented by Enhance Health.

news

Dolphins-Jets To Clash In First NFL Black Friday Game On Prime Video

The high-powered Miami Dolphins face off against the new-look New York Jets in the First NFL Black Friday Game on Prime Video on November 24.

news

NFL Announces Schedule For Five International Games in 2023

The National Football League has announced the opponents, dates, and locations for the five International Games to be played in 2023 across London, UK and Frankfurt, Germany.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Tyler Kroft

The Miami Dolphins have signed tight end Tyler Kroft.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Preseason Broadcast Team For 2023

The Miami Dolphins announce their preseason television broadcast team for the 2023 season.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Return of 24th Annual FINS Weekend this June Benefitting Baptist Health Foundation

The Miami Dolphins announced today the return of FINS Weekend, bringing together Dolphins players, coaches, alumni, cheerleaders and fans for a two-day celebration on June 2-3, 2023, with proceeds donated to Baptist Health Foundation.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Chosen Anderson

The Miami Dolphins have signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

news

Miami Dolphins Sign Durham Smythe to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins have signed tight end Durham Smythe to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

news

Miami Dolphins Host Third Annual Football UNITES Opening Kick presented by Pepsi

The Miami Dolphins brought together 20 local community groups for the third annual Football UNITES™ Opening Kick presented by Pepsi to discuss the program's overall community impact, workshop and network at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

news

Miami Dolphins Re-Sign Justin Bethel

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed cornerback Justin Bethel.

Advertising