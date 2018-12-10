I Said It

Presented by

I Said It: Adam Gase On Miami Miracle, Playoff Probability

Dec 10, 2018 at 02:01 PM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

121018_I-Said-It

Here were some of the comments from Adam Gase's press conference Monday that stood out, along with some perspective:

ISaidIt_121018

"The effort was through the roof. They tried to play as well as they could as a group."

— Head Coach Adam Gase had this say about his defense, which held to New England to six points in the second half to put the team in position to pull out the victory on the final play. The defense also did a great job of keeping New England out of the end zone on first-and-goal situations at the end of the first half and at the end of the game. A touchdown in either situation would have made the difference in the outcome.

"I like where we're at. We're alive. We're one week at a time, but if you're not excited right now then you might as well just go find something else to do."

— Gase understands very well the Dolphins are in the thick of the playoff race as the final three weeks of the regular season arrive. The Dolphins are among four teams in the AFC tied for sixth place with a 7-6 record, and now is the time when one of those teams will separate itself from the others.

"That was great. I'm happy for those guys. They worked really hard, especially the last two weeks to try to help us stay alive in this thing."

— Gase enjoyed the locker room scene that followed the heart-stopping victory against the Patriots. Because of the way the game ended, it naturally was one of the most exuberant locker rooms one will see after a regular season game.

ISaidIt_1210182

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure I have a good feel what this team is about. Our guys … this is a good group of guys, man. They work hard. They give you everything they have."

— Gase has said time and time again this season how much he's like the work ethic and the mental make-up of his 2018 team, and he's hoping that will help produce positive results in the final three games—Sunday at Minnesota, and then against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home and against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Related Content

news

I Said It: 2020 Combine Media Availability | Defensive Backs

On Friday the defensive backs took the podium at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

I Said It: Dolphins-Patriots Postgame Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players discussed their Week 17 win over the Patriots.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Thursday Before Dolphins-Patriots

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media on Thursday before practice.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Bengals-Dolphins

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media Monday afternoon.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Bengals-Dolphins Postgame Reaction

Head Coach Brian Flores and Dolphins players spoke to the media following the win over Cincinnati.
news

I Said It: Flores, Dolphins Ready For Bengals

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media on Thursday.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Sunday's Game Against Bengals

Brian Flores spoke to the media Wednesday and discussed the QB position.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Postgame Dolphins-Giants Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players spoke to the media following their loss to the Giants.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Provides Update On Thursday

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the leadership qualities of Davon Godchaux and Raekwon McMillan.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Continues Preaching Competitive Culture

The Dolphins team understands that every day counts.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Jets

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media Monday to discus the Week 14 matchup.
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Dolphins-Jets Postgame Reaction

Brian Flores and Dolphins players discuss the team's Week 14 loss to the Jets.
Advertising