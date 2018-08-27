I Said It: Best Quotes From Monday's Media Availability

— Adam Gase says the entire coaching staff is happy with the decision to put Bobby McCain at outside cornerback with the first-team defense, and a big reason is McCain's approach to the game and his high football IQ.

"For the young guys, it's just a great opportunity. You've just got to go make it hard for the people upstairs, give them something they've got to look over and make it tough for them."

— Wide receiver Albert Wilson might not play in the preseason finale against Atlanta because he's pretty much a lock to make the Dolphins 53-man roster, but it wasn't that way for him when he was a rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. So he understands the opportunity at hand for young players looking to make a final impression before the roster cuts Saturday. In Wilson's case, he might have helped his cause in that 2014 preseason finale with the Chiefs because he led the team with four receptions that night.

"It's been going smooth. I feel like I've picked up on a lot of things in the playbook that the offense is trying to do."