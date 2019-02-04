I Said It: Brian Flores Introductory Press Conference

Here were some of the comments that stood out from the press conference introducing Brian Flores as the Dolphins’ new head coach, along with some perspective:

— Owner Stephen Ross called this a historic day for the organization and pointed out that while other teams looking for new coaches were seeking to find an offensive mastermind like the Rams’ Sean McVay, the Dolphins’ priority was finding somebody who could set the tone. The Dolphins are confident they found just that in Flores, whose leadership qualities were praised throughout Super Bowl week by his players.

“To me, you start an organization by finding a great leader. And I’m really thrilled to say that I believe we have found that leader that can really take us into the future.”

“We (Flores and Grier) were really aligned in our vision for how you build a football team.”

— General Manager Chris Grier did not know Flores well before interviewing him for the head-coaching position because their stints in New England didn’t intersect, though he got to talk to him when they ran each other while scouting games. So Grier had an idea of what Flores was about before the job interview and what happened then only reinforced his belief that this was the man the Dolphins needed to hire.

“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours.”