I Said It: Cam Wake Approaching 100 Career Sacks

"It's even an honor to even be speaking about this. Think about, again, the story has been told a lot of times, but to start from where I started, to get to even where I am now, I cherish that."

— Defensive end **Cameron Wake** will go into the regular season finale at Buffalo needing two sacks to reach the magical 100 mark for his career, and he admitted Friday just how significant that would be for him. Wake already is second in Dolphins history in sacks behind only Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, a remarkable achievement for someone who spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League after going undrafted before he played his first regular season down in the NFL.

"I learned a lot this year. I'm actually calling this year like a learning year. I just tried to put my head down and just remain positive."