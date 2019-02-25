I Said It: Chris Grier & Brian Flores Pre-Combine Interview

— Grier talked about the additions of Marvin Allen as assistant general manager and Reggie McKenzie as senior personnel executive. Grier and Allen have known each other since Grier’s father, Bobby, hired Allen as a scout with New England after Allen’s days as an NFL running back were over. Grier said McKenzie is someone for whom he’s always had a lot of respect and he reached out to him shortly after McKenzie was let go by the Oakland Raiders. Grier said he was flattered that McKenzie chose to work with the Dolphins despite getting a handful of other offers around the NFL.