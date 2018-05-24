I Said It: Day Two Of OTAs

"I've seen him move around just as well as he ever has."

— This is one of the most important comments from Gase, describing Tannehill's mobility some eight months after his latest knee injury.

"When you have the kind of athletic ability he does, you just try to find ways to get the ball in his hands."

— Gase likes the versatility that Wilson can bring to the Dolphins offense, no matter where he lines up on the field.

"He brings juice every day. You will hear him from the moment you step on the field until you step off."

— Gase described new defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who always has been known as a fiery guy. Kocurek also has familiarity with the Dolphins defense, having worked with defensive coordinator Matt Burke in Detroit.

"Bobby goes out there, I feel good about it because he covers his guy and he makes plays on the ball."