I Said It

Presented by

Wednesday, Mar 13, 2019 10:00 AM

I Said It: Devante Parker Ready For New Opportunity

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here were some comments from wide receiver DeVante Parker after he signed a contract extension, along with some perspective on those comments:

“I’m just glad the coaches gave me another opportunity just to show what I can do.”

— Parker’s status with the Dolphins was considered somewhat uncertain after the 2018 season, but he’s happy to continue his career with the team that drafted him.

“They’re great coaches and just can’t wait to experience what they have for us and to make us all better.”

— Parker is looking forward to the opportunity of working with new Head Coach Brian Flores, as well as new offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and new wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell.

ISaidIt_Parker

“Seeing the same people you came in with, most of them, it’s a good feeling. It’s just a good thing to have in the building.”

— Parker likes the familiarity with the teammates who came to the Dolphins in 2015 like him or who preceded him to Miami and have played with him his entire career.

ISaidIt_Parker_2

“I’d say just work on releases, little things like that. Probably doing ladder drills, take it to the field, or just catching Jugs, making contested catches, stuff like that.”

— This is what Parker had to say when he was asked what areas he’ll target in the offseason to take his game to the next level. Parker clearly has shown the ability in his first four seasons to be able to put up big numbers if that’s how the offense ends up using him.

Related Content

I Said It: Dwayne Allen Speaks With Media
news

I Said It: Dwayne Allen Speaks With Media

I Said It: National Media On Grier, Flores & Dolphins
news

I Said It: National Media On Grier, Flores & Dolphins

I Said It: Top Prospects Speak With Media In Indianapolis
news

I Said It: Top Prospects Speak With Media In Indianapolis

I Said It: Defensive Stars Speak At The Combine
news

I Said It: Defensive Stars Speak At The Combine

I Said It: Quarterbacks Take The Podium At Combine
news

I Said It: Quarterbacks Take The Podium At Combine

I Said It: Top RBs Singletary, Holyfield Speak At Combine
news

I Said It: Top RBs Singletary, Holyfield Speak At Combine

I Said It: Flores & Grier Speak At NFL Combine
news

I Said It: Flores & Grier Speak At NFL Combine

I Said It: Chris Grier & Brian Flores Pre-Combine Interview
news

I Said It: Chris Grier & Brian Flores Pre-Combine Interview

I Said It: Daniel Jeremiah Joins 'The Audible'
news

I Said It: Daniel Jeremiah Joins 'The Audible'

I Said It: New Coaching Staff Meets With Media
news

I Said It: New Coaching Staff Meets With Media

I Said It: Head Coach Brian Flores Joins 'The Audible'
news

I Said It: Head Coach Brian Flores Joins 'The Audible'

Advertising