I Said It: Dolphins Finishing The Season Strong

Here were some of the comments from Thursday that stood out, along with some perspective:

— Head Coach Adam Gase keeps looking for solutions to help the Dolphins get better in third-down conversions on offense, and he’s willing to try different things to make it happen. The Dolphins have produced more than their share of big plays on offense this season, but becoming more consistent on third down certainly would help down the stretch.

“We’re open for business when it comes to trying some different stuff when we need to and the right situation calls for it. We’ve just got to get the ball to the guys that can make plays."

“If we don’t finish the season strong and we don’t make the playoffs, to me it doesn’t really matter how great of a play that was.”

— Wide receiver Kenny Stills doesn’t really have time to ponder the significance of being part of one of the most memorable NFL plays in year at this time, simply because the Dolphins have pressing issues at hand, namely preparing for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Stills is also looking at the play against New England in terms of his big-picture implications, such as whether it will help the Dolphins eventually earn a spot in the playoffs.

“I just think week to week. Right now I’m just focused on getting better this week for my opponent and trying to build off of what I’m doing every week.”