I Said It: Dolphins Turn Focus To Patriots

— Gase said he was happy about some of the things the offense was able to accomplish against Buffalo on Sunday but was disappointed the offense couldn't close out the game after getting the ball with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins failed to convert on a third-and-1, giving Buffalo the opportunity for one final drive, which got as far as the Miami 25-yard line and ended when tight end Charles Clay failed to come up with a slightly underthrown but catchable pass near the goal line on a fourth-and-11 from the 30.