I Said It: Dolphins-Vikings Postgame

“I don’t know the formulas and the calculations. I know when you have an opponent in front of you, (and) you’ve got to take care of your business.”

— Defensive end Cameron Wake says he doesn’t spend any time looking at standings or playoff scenarios, but rather just wants to focus on trying to get a victory because things will work out the right way if a team manages to do that enough often. So don’t look for Wake to check the standings before the Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. He’ll be worrying strictly about that game and letting things play out as they will.