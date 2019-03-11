I Said It: Dwayne Allen Speaks With Media

“First and foremost his professionalism. The second thing is the quality of person that he is. I have the utmost respect for him.”

— When the Dolphins called to bring him in for a visit, Allen said he had no hesitation because of the high regard in which he holds Head Coach Brian Flores. Even though they worked on opposite sides of the ball, Allen was able to develop an appreciation for the type of coach and person Flores is.

“The best way to help them is by showing them.”