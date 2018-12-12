I Said It: Explosive Plays Providing Spark For Offense

"We have a lot of packages to try to be able to get those guys in. Those guys are all explosive. They all bring something to the table."

— Head Coach Adam Gase has an abundance of riches at the running back position, and a big challenge is finding a way to try to get the most out of every player. **Frank Gore** and **Kenyan Drake** have formed a solid 1-2 combination all season, **Kalen Ballage** has shown promise (as well as the ability to run the Wildcat) as a rookie, and **Brandon Bolden** has shown over the past two weeks he can make things happen as a running back. It's actually a nice problem for any coach to have, even though it probably causes headaches at times.