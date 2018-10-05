I Said It: Final Prep Complete For Cincy

"It is important for us to get the run game going early. It's obviously something we didn't do well last week and we need to be better this week."

— Quarterback Ryan Tannehill understands the value of being able to run the ball, as it not only keeps defenses honest and helps out the passing game but also can help put the Dolphins offense in more manageable third-down situations. The Dolphins have struggled on third down this season, but those problems have been created in large part by less-than-desirable results on first and second down. This is where a consistent running game could make a big difference and make life easier for Tannehill and his teammates on offense.