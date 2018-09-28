I Said It: Final Quotes Before Dolphins-Patriots

— Dowell Loggains understands that Ryan Tannehill's mobility and ability to make plays with his legs is a key ingredient in the Dolphins offense.

"I would say I've really come to have a great appreciation for his competitive spirit and just the way he works."

— Dowell Loggains says that nothing really has surprised him in his first year working with wide receiver Danny Amendola, though he's nonetheless been impressed with the veteran's work ethic.

"I think Matt is a really intelligent guy, so not only does the talent come into it, but I think he's gotten better at our situational punting."

— Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi has often spoken of punter Matt Haack's great potential, and he pointed out one key reason this week.

"He's stupid like a fox. When you talk to him, sometimes he seems goofy and aloof and you guys (in the media) are around him and have spent some time around him, but he's really smart and he's really dedicated to preparing."

— Defensive coordinator Matt Burke explained one of the keys to the success linebacker Kiko Alonso has enjoyed so far this season. Burke also pointed out that Alonso was able to go into the season completely healthy, which was not the case last year.

"He's another guy that is very correctable on the sideline. When something happens, it's a one-time, 'Hey, this is what we're looking for in this' or, 'Here's what happened and here's what you should do' and it's OK and we move on."

— Matt Burke pointed out that the learning curve for rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will involve some mental mistakes, but the first-round pick has shown the ability to avoid making the same mistake twice.

"Every game is a big game for us. We feel like we have a ton to prove, so we have to go out there and earn respect every week, so the next game is the biggest game."

— Wide receiver Kenny Stills was among the many Dolphins players who talked this week of the importance of staying in the moment and worrying only about the game on the schedule.

"Nothing really surprises me. I think the outside world is kind of like, it's a nice play, it's a nice throw. For me, that's like, all right, that's what we're supposed to do."